90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda told her fiancé, Gino Palazzolo, that she didn’t want his family at their wedding.

While the couple was on vacation in Miami, Jasmine, 36, told Gino, 53, that she would love to get married on the beach in a teaser clip for the Sunday, December 17, episode shared by Entertainment Tonight. After Gino said they couldn’t get married in Miami because his family wouldn’t be able to make it, Jasmine admitted she was “uncomfortable” with them being there at all.

“That first meeting was very, very bad,” Jasmine explained, noting that she didn’t start off on the best foot with her future in-laws. “It put so much tension on me. I was so stressed. And I didn’t like Dana taking you to the strip club. And Tony, proposing the prenup. And your nephew telling me, ‘You have to be grateful because Gino took you to America.'”

Gino argued that his family’s concerns were only a “one time” occurrence, though Jasmine said she didn’t believe him.

“The way you look at them is different because it’s your family,” the Panama native said. “How do you think I’m gonna feel, to have at my wedding the people that proposed to you to get a prenup? How do you think I’m gonna feel?”

Gino responded, “Oh, c’mon, give me a break, lady.”

The couple’s argument came one month after fans watched Jasmine meet Gino’s family for the first time ​after she moved to Michigan during the November 12 episode. During their first meeting, Jasmine accused Gino’s family of “attacking” her.

“I’m not shocked that they’re being nice to me, because the way I picture it is like when an animal is trying to attract their prey,” she told the producers in a confessional. “They’re trying to be like, look friendly and all that. And they’re just waiting for the moment to attack.”

The tension continued to grow when Gino’s sister, Michelle, revealed to Jasmine that he had a bachelor party at a strip club during the November 19 episode.

“Here I am, feeling guilty for getting mad at Gino, being very hard on myself, blaming everything on me, like, yes, maybe, you know, I’m too jealous,” Jasmine said about the betrayal. “I have trust issues after finding all these things from his exes. But I should have trusted my instinct because I was right.”

After Jasmine confronted Gino during the November 26 episode and accused him of lying to her, Jasmine told him that she didn’t want to marry him anymore.

TLC

“That’s up to you,” the Michigan native responded. “I can’t marry someone that gets upset and angry like you. You’re way overreacting. You’re way out of control and I think you need some help, is what I think.”

Gino later stated that Jasmine was overreacting, though she argued she had an appropriate response. She even claimed that Gino consistently made her feel like he’s unfaithful in their relationship.

“I’m tired of having to tell you that I’m sorry for the way that you make me feel,” Jasmine said before she threw her engagement ring at him. “Take this s–t. I don’t want it. Give it to someone else. I want to go back with my dog to Panama. I want to be with my kids, and people that love me. I know you don’t want me. You make me angry. F–k you, Gino.”