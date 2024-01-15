90 Day Fiancé star Gino Palazzolo got emotional while proposing to Jasmine Pineda again with an upgraded ring after she apologized following a nasty fight.

While out to dinner in Miami during the Sunday, January 14, episode, Jasmine, 36, apologized to Gino, 53, for “being unkind” after she moved to the United States to be with him. Gino then began to cry, and Jasmine admitted she didn’t know how badly she had hurt him.

The couple has faced many ups and downs over the years, while the problems escalated when she didn’t hit it off with his family during their first meeting. However, the Panama native promised to try to make things right with her future in-laws moving forward.

Gino seemed to take the sentiment to heart and decided to propose to Jasmine again, but this time with an upgraded ring. She was extremely happy with the proposal and appeared to love the new ring.

The couple made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. Jasmine and Gino first connected online in 2019, and he traveled to Panama in December 2020 so that they could finally meet in person. While they hit it off, the pair went on to experience many ups and downs as they pursued their relationship. Not only have they had to navigate Jasmine’s jealousy issues, but they have also not been able to see eye to eye when it comes to their finances.

The drama continued during season 10 of the flagship series, which premiered in October 2023. After Jasmine moved to Michigan, fans watched her meet his family for the first time during the November 12, 2023, episode. Unfortunately the meeting didn’t go as planned and Jasmine accused his family of “attacking” her.

“I’m not shocked that they’re being nice to me, because the way I picture it is like when an animal is trying to attract their prey,” the reality star said in a confessional. “They’re trying to be like, look friendly and all that. And they’re just waiting for the moment to attack.”

Jasmine continued to hurt Gino’s feelings when she said she didn’t want his family at their wedding during the December 17, 2023, episode.

“The first meeting was very, very bad,” she explained. “It put so much tension on me. I was so stressed. And I didn’t like Dana taking you to the strip club. And Tony, proposing the prenup. And your nephew telling me, ‘You have to be grateful because Gino took you to America.’”

Gino then argued that his family’s concerns were only a “one time” occurrence, though Jasmine admitted she wasn’t convinced.

“The way you look at them is different because it’s your family,” she responded. “How do you think I’m gonna feel, to have at my wedding the people that proposed to you to get a prenup? How do you think I’m gonna feel?”

The product development engineer responded, “Oh, c’mon, give me a break, lady.”