90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda wasn’t thrilled when she learned that Gino Palazzolo had a secret bachelor party at a strip club.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, November 19, episode shared by Entertainment Tonight, Gino’s sister, Michelle, told Jasmine, 36, about his trip to the strip club while suggesting that they have a girls’ night. After Jasmine claimed that Gino, 53, told her he wouldn’t have a bachelor party until she was around to help plan it, the TLC personality immediately wondered if any of the strippers touched him.

“Here I am, feeling guilty for getting mad at Gino, being very hard on myself, blaming everything on me, like, yes, maybe, you know, I’m too jealous,” Jasmine said in a confessional. “I have trust issues after finding all these things from his exes. But I should have trusted my instinct because I was right.”

Jasmine then told Michelle that Gino was “in big trouble.”

“Gino is keeping secrets from me,” she continued in a confessional. “I’m trying to keep it cool in front of Michelle, but all I want to do is go home and face Gino.”

The couple made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in December 2021. After they connected online in 2019, Gino and Jasmine met in person for the first time in December 2020 when he traveled to her native Panama. The pair initially seemed to hit it off, though they have faced many obstacles due to Jasmine’s jealousy issues.

Their problems continued during the Sunday, November 12, episode, which documented Jasmine meeting Gino’s family for the first time. After his family questioned her motives for dating him, Jasmine claimed that Gino’s family was “attacking” her.

“I’m not shocked that they’re being nice to me, because the way I picture it is like when an animal is trying to attract their prey,” she said in a confessional. “They’re trying to be like, look friendly and all that. And they’re just waiting for the moment to attack.”

Meanwhile, Gino’s family members noted the reasons they were skeptical about the relationship. Not only did they state that the Michigan native is “not the best looking guy,” they added that he doesn’t “have the most money.” Additionally, his family expressed concerns about the “provocative” photos Jasmine often posts on social media and wondered if she wanted to find “sugar daddies.”

TLC

While the family said that Jasmine’s decision to use the money Gino gave her to buy a wedding dress to instead get butt implants was a “red flag,” they also worried that she wouldn’t “contribute and be a productive American.”

Jasmine fired back at their concerns by stating that she’s been working since she was a teenager, though she is not currently allowed to get a job without a visa.

“Right now this is a personal attack. It doesn’t matter what I do,” the reality star continued in a confessional. “I will never be good enough for Gino’s family. And it is directly to the fact that I’m not American and they already put a label on me because of it.”