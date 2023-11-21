90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda threw her engagement ring at Gino Palazzolo during a heated fight after she learned that he had a bachelor party at a strip club behind her back.

Jasmine, 36, confronted Gino, 53, about the celebration in a teaser clip for the Sunday, November 26, episode, which was shared by Entertainment Tonight. She slammed her fiancé for telling other people about the bachelor party and accused him of lying to her all the time. The Panama native then told him that she didn’t want to marry him anymore.

“That’s up to you,” Gino responded. “I can’t marry someone that gets upset and angry like you. You’re way overreacting. You’re way out of control and I think you need some help, is what I think.”

Jasmine then said she needed to book a ticket back to Panama, which Gino agreed with.

“You are way overreacting about a stupid bachelor party, a once-in-a-lifetime bachelor party that you’re getting this upset,” he continued. “You act like I cheated on you or something.”

Jasmine fired back by insisting she wasn’t overreacting and said it felt like he had been unfaithful.

“I’m tired of having to tell you that I’m sorry for the way that you make me feel,” she said before throwing her engagement ring at him. “Take this s–t. I don’t want it. Give it to someone else. I want to go back with my dog to Panama. I want to be with my kids, and people that love me. I know you don’t want me. You make me angry. F–k you, Gino.”

The mother of two confronted Gino after she learned about the bachelor party from his sister, Michelle, during the November 19 episode.

“Here I am, feeling guilty for getting mad at Gino, being very hard on myself, blaming everything on me, like, yes, maybe, you know, I’m too jealous,” Jasmine said in a confessional. “I have trust issues after finding all these things from his exes. But I should have trusted my instinct because I was right.”

After she told Michelle that Gino was “in big trouble,” Jasmine continued in a confessional, “Gino is keeping secrets from me. I’m trying to keep it cool in front of Michelle, but all I want to do is go home and face Gino.”

Jasmine and Gino made their franchise debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. After the pair connected online in 2019, he traveled to Panama in December 2020 to meet Jasmine in person for the first time. While they initially hit it off, they have faced many obstacles over the course of their relationship. Not only does Jasmine have jealousy issues, but they also don’t share the same views when it comes to finances.

Their problems continued when Jasmine met his family for the first time during the November 12 episode. After his family admitted they were skeptical about her motives for dating Gino, Jasmine claimed that his family was “attacking” her.

“I’m not shocked that they’re being nice to me, because the way I picture it is like when an animal is trying to attract their prey,” the TLC personality said in a confessional. “They’re trying to be like, look friendly and all that. And they’re just waiting for the moment to attack.”