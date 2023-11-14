After spending years apart with thousands of miles between them, 90 Day Fiancé stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are finally together in the United States, but the problems are just getting started. After Jasmine by chance found an item seemingly belonging to another woman — she’s convinced Gino has been cheating on her.

Why Does 90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine Think Gino Cheated on Her?

After a meeting with Gino’s family, Jasmine dropped her cell phone under the passenger seat of the Michigan native’s vehicle on the way home and found a lip gloss.

“I have no idea what that is. Was that yours?” Gino responded during the November 12 episode. “No girlfriend or anything like that.”

Jasmine continued to raise her voice, demanding he tell her who the makeup belonged to.

“Could be one of my coworkers or some other motherf—ker in my car, that was a coworker or somewhere we went out and maybe they dropped it,” Gino tried to explain to his fiancée, adding that he owned his vehicle for “a long time.” “Coworkers go out together for lunch once in a while for a work event or something like that.”

The Panama native didn’t take his explanation for an answer as she learned to read Gino’s body language during their three-year relationship.

“He cannot hide it. I know his expressions. He changed color and everything,” the mom of two said in a solo interview. “And the way he’s responding to me, I can tell he’s guilty as f—k.”

Despite Gino emphasizing that he hadn’t been with anyone since the start of their relationship, Jasmine began sobbing and demanded the automotive engineer take her home.

TLC

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Gino Cheat on Jasmine?

It is unclear if Gino cheated on Jasmine, however, the former educator is adamant the makeup product doesn’t belong to her and isn’t as old as Gino says it is.

“The lipstick is absolutely not mine!!! It’s not vegan and cruelty-free and a color I don’t wear,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories after the episode aired on November 14. “I checked the lipstick and the lab who makes the lipstick. It is fresh. It is not an old lipstick. I have all the evidence and reports.”

In another slide, she added, “When you find evidence, you put it in a plastic bag. Save all the paperwork from your investigation, so next time someone calls you crazy and you’re ‘overreacting,’ prove them wrong with your reports.”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine and Gino Still Together?

Despite the scandal, the TLC personalities appear to still be together. The pair were spotted attending the 90 Day Fiancé 10-year celebration in New York City, where they smiled as they posed for photos together on September 26, 2023.