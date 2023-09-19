90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 introduced Shekinah Garner and her long-distance love, Sarper Güven, who met on a dating app while Shekinah was visiting Turkey with a friend. The two hit it off instantly on their first date, and Shekinah planned a second trip to Turkey to see him just two months later. Now, fans are watching as Shekinah packs up her life in Los Angeles to move in with Sarper in his native country on The Other Way. But after old photos of Shekinah before plastic surgery began to circulate on social media, many viewers couldn’t help but notice how different she looks on the show today.

How Old Is Shekinah on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Shekinah is 41 years old on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way — only two years younger than Sarper, who is 43 years old. However, many fans have noticed that Shekinah looks younger than she is.

Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Shekinah Garner Had Plastic Surgery?

The reality star, who works as a licensed esthetician, has been honest about her plastic surgery procedures. In December 2022, she revealed that she had several lifts done when she was 39 years old in April 2021, including her brows, mid face, lower face and neck. She also received “Halo Laser resurfacing” on her neck and face.

“I was age 39 in these photos and videos… and feeling like I had tried everything besides surgery,” Shekinah wrote alongside a compilation video on Instagram. “I had gone through a number of tragic losses in life that I felt prematurely aged me; and I was not happy with the loss of volume in my face and skin laxity in my neck. I had tried every facial product and treatment available to me, and obviously nothing provided surgery-like results… so it was time for actual surgery.”

Shekinah continued on to say that she was “so much more confident” in her appearance after the procedures, and she was “forever grateful” to her doctors for their hard work.

Shekinah Garner/Instagram

However, not all of Shekinah’s plastic surgery experiences have been positive. Back in January 2021, the TLC personality took to her Instagram Stories with a lengthy rant about a botched PDO thread lift, which is meant to be less invasive than facelift surgery. Shekinah revealed that she was forced to have the threads removed when they started protruding from her face.

“Makes me so sad to see these ripples and dents in my face from threads even a year after having them done,” she wrote.

After having the threads removed with tweezers, Shekinah was left with permanent scarring on her cheek.

‘90 Day Fiance’ Fans Were Shocked By Shekinah’s Before and After Photos

In September 2023, older photos of Shekinah began to circulate online, including one from her time as a contestant on The Millionaire Matchmaker in 2013. Many fans noticed how much she has changed since then, especially in her lips.

Bravo; 90 Day Fiance/YouTube

“Man, Shekinah been trying to be famous forever… you may not have recognized her but she was on reality TV before with a different face,” one fan tweeted

“Shekinah looked more beautiful before all the plastic surgery,” another user wrote.