90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda embraced a new NSFW fetish while on her honeymoon with Gino Palazzolo.

In a teaser for the Sunday, March 24, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Jasmine, 36, and Gino, 54, spend their newlywed getaway in a tent under the stars when the Panama native tells Gino to lose his “inhibitions.”

As the Michigan native laid down and got comfortable, the mom of two grabbed his feet and began kissing his toes. When Gino warned Jasmine that his feet could be dirty, she replied, “I don’t mind.”

“I am obsessed with my man’s feet,” Jasmine explained in a confessional with her husband. “I discover that I have a foot fetish. He was wearing the Jesus sandals, and I was looking at his feet moving. It was like, turning me on. One thing leads to the other and I always end up sucking his toes.”

Fans watched during the March 17 episode as Jasmine told Gino that she was “unimpressed” with the honeymoon and expected something more upscale.

​​“Well baby, how I pictured my honeymoon, was like, a private jet, like big [yacht],” she told Gino as they cruised in a small boat on a lake. “Like a private chef.”

The two are seemingly on different pages regarding their finances as Jasmine also urged him to buy a bigger home if he wanted her to get pregnant with their child. “I know Jasmine wants a new house, but right now we’re living off my savings because I quit my job just to support Jasmine when she comes to the U.S.A.,” Gino told producers. “So I need to be financially cautious right now.”

Jasmine and Gino introduced their relationship to fans on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. Despite a rocky relationship, the pair tied the knot more than two years later in June 2023, documenting their road to the aisle on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Despite the pair finally making it to husband and wife, it’s clear their issues are not completely solved. While Jasmine and Gino are finally on the same page when it comes to growing their family, she admitted there was a secret she was keeping from her husband.

“He really wants to have children but what Gino doesn’t know is that I had issues in the past getting pregnant,” Jasmine explained during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premiere. “It is very f–ked up what I did, I should have told him the truth, but I didn’t. One of the reasons why Gino’s first marriage didn’t work out had to do with the fact that they could never get pregnant.”

Fans can continue to watch Gino and Jasmine’s journey to starting a family together when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.