While Analí Vallejos comforted Jasmine Pineda after a harsh blow-up with Gino Palazzolo during the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 tell-all, their relationship has taken a turn as Analí’s husband, Clayton Clark, seemingly slammed the Panama native for later blocking his wife on social media.

“I love watching my wife hug and try to comfort one of her ‘friends’ on national TV just for that person to go block her without reason months later,” Clayton, 30, shared via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 10.

In another slide, Clayton hinted that a comment he made toward Jasmine, 36, might be why the mom of two decided to block Analí, 26, despite their friendly interactions during the tell-all special.

Courtesy of Clayton Clark/Instagram

“Clayton to Jasmine: ‘She should have used those 2,000 dollars on some anger management classes,” the meme read, which Clayton shared via his Instagram Stories. Adding more context, the Kentucky native wrote over the slide, “1. A person who remains unnamed had months to block me but decided to do it after they saw that everyone thought it was funny.”

He continued listing reasons, noting that he “wouldn’t have said a word” and “didn’t care” about being blocked by Jasmine but she blocked his wife too.

“Idc if people block me, but I do have an issue with people being fake toward people I care about. 2. It didn’t actually bother them that I said it. It bothered them that people loved that I said it. That’s fine, but again, what did Analí do?” he continued. “‘Excited to meet all the Latinos.’ Why? So you can pretend to be their friend and block literally half of them.”

Clayton and Jasmine found themselves in a heated interaction during part 1 of the season 10 tell-all, which aired on March 3. During the special, Jasmine discussed accepting $2,000 from her ex-boyfriend Dane for her butt implant surgery. While Jasmine denied any romantic interest in her ex-boyfriend, the subject of Gino’s bachelor party and Jasmine’s anger was ignited.

“She should’ve used that two thousand dollars on … What do you call it? Anger management classes,” Clayton commented to the group, which quickly garnered a harsh reaction from Jasmine. “Shut up! Shut the f–k up!”

Jasmine has yet to respond to Clayton’s claims, but the former educator does not follow Clayton or Analí as of publication.

Fans can keep up with Jasmine and Gino as they continue to share their bumpy relationship on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, set to premiere on TLC on Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET.