Love is about compromise — but Fernanda Flores doesn’t think that should mean “sacrificing” your relationship with your family. The 90 Day Fiancé alum opened up about her marriage to ex-husband Jonathan Rivera in a new series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 30. Using a filter to randomly generate questions about her personal life, she hosted her own impromptu Q&A. When one asked her to share something she gave up for love, she didn’t even need to think.

“Something important you sacrificed for love: my family,” Fernanda, 22, said in a video shared on her Story. “My entire life.” Family is particularly important to the former TLC star. In a second slide, she revealed her mom and abuela were the two people she looked up to most while growing up.

When the Mexico native became engaged to Jonathan, 33, she moved away from her home country so they could be together. Her family approved of the romance, but distance grew between them — both physical and emotional — as her relationship progressed. Eventually, after the realtor confirmed their split to In Touch in January 2019, she opened up to her family about what was really going on behind the scenes.

In July 2019, she posted a video titled “My Truth” on YouTube where she claimed her marriage with Jonathan was abusive, allegations he denied. Before she shared her story with fans, however, she first told her relatives. “They were really upset and shocked,” she said about her parents’ reactions. “I [made] them believe everything was great, and we were so happy, then we were doing this show, then we were traveling and having fun. And everything was OK, when behind the doors was a totally different thing.”

Thankfully, those relationships were able to be salvaged once she was single. On Wednesday, July 1, the Mexico native even revealed she was visiting her grandmother for the first time in four months. Though the coronavirus crisis kept them apart, she was finally getting a chance to see her in person.

“I didn’t want to put her at risk,” she admitted. The pandemic is ongoing, but the star promised she’s being careful — and she’s also bringing flowers to make her grandma’s day. Jonathan’s recent engagement may have drudged up some hurt feelings, but it seems like Fernanda is focusing on the good things in her life.