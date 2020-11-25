No bun in the oven. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg put an end to pregnancy rumors after sharing new PDA photos with her boyfriend, Christopher “Topher” Park, while teasing an announcement.

The season 2 star, 24, gushed about how much she “loves” her beau, 27, on Monday, November 23. “Super excited to start our new journey together. Make sure to follow @tophandher for updates. As well as @hyu.nw #couple #couplegoals #couplephotoshoot,” Deavan added alongside the glamorous pics on Instagram.

Some fans perceived her message could be leading up to a baby reveal, however Deavan later set the record straight when one person asked point-blank if she is expecting a child with her new man. “Nope,” the mom of two bluntly responded.

Deavan currently has a 19-month-old son, Taeyang, shared with estranged husband Jihoon Lee and a 5-year-old daughter, Drascilla, from a past relationship.

The TLC personality and Topher recently dressed to impress while modeling for the upcoming issue of his digital fashion and lifestyle magazine, sparking more interest amongst fans. Eagle-eyed followers spotted what appeared to be a sparkling diamond ring on Deavan’s left hand and a gold band on Topher’s left hand in another series of pics shared to his personal Instagram page.

Some fans are now under the impression the couple could be engaged following her split from Jihoon, 31, which the South Korea native revealed in August.

Courtesy of @hyu.nw/Instagram; Courtesy of @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan confirmed she filed for divorce from Jihoon in September, but the exes are still legally married. She claimed Jihoon has yet to sign the papers officially ending their union. The model now lives in America again with her two kids, and 90 Day Fiancé viewers are finally getting to see what caused the falling out between her and Jihoon in season 2 of the TLC spinoff.

Following news of their split, the reality TV dad said he will have yearly visits with their son. “[Deavan] said every summertime, she [will] go back to Korea with Taeyang. She promised, so, we can see Taeyang,” he explained via Instagram Live.

Deavan is still facing a lot of flak for moving on “too quickly” after calling it quits with Jihoon, but the reality star told fans she is following her heart.