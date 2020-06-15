Are Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee still together? The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars returned for season 2 of the hit TLC series, but it seems like they’re still facing issues in their relationship as they prepare to start their lives together as a family of four.

In a clip for the Monday, June 15 episode, Deavan and Jihoon discussed their plans for her permanent move back to South Korea and it seems like the couple’s main source of tension has to do with money. “I am worried about going to Korea because right now I can’t trust Jihoon,” Deavan said. “I trust that he loves us, but I don’t trust him financially and with promises.”

The couple was introduced to fans during season 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. Deavan explained they met on an international dating app and their relationship progressed very quickly. After three months of dating online, Jihoon traveled to the United States to meet the Utah native in person for the first time. They conceived their son, Taeyang, on the first night they were together.

Jihoon proposed to Deavan during season 1, and the couple decided it would be best for her to relocate to South Korea so that Deavan could be a stay-at-home mom while Jihoon worked. Deavan urged Jihoon to get his finances in order so he could provide for her, Taeyang and her daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship. Jihoon promised he would have a better job and an apartment by the time she arrived in South Korea with their son. Deavan planned to arrive in South Korea first with Taeyang to set up their home before bringing Drascilla.

But Jihoon did not follow through, and the couple was forced to live with Jihoon’s parents. He also came clean to Deavan about the reason why he struggled financially, revealing he had a $15,000 debt. Deavan decided it would be best for Drascilla to remain in Utah for a few months while she and Taeyang remained in South Korea with Jihoon.

During her time in South Korea, the couple tied the knot legally and then celebrated their marriage with a traditional wedding ceremony. After they got married, Deavan returned to the states to wait there with Taeyang and Drascilla until Jihoon got his finances in order. The couple will document Deavan, Drasiclla and Taeyang’s journey back to South Korea to reunite with Jihoon on season 2.

Courtesy of Jihoon Lee/Instagram

Even though things seemed tense in the preview, it appears the couple was able to work through their issues. Deavan seemingly confirmed she and Jihoon were still together while sharing a throwback photo of her and her husband on Instagram. “Back when Jihoon and I were still long distance. LOL we would match our outfits,” Deavan wrote in June.