Good vibes only! 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s former flame Eric Nichols showed love to her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, following news of his engagement to girlfriend Vanessa Guerra.

“Congratulations on your engagement @savagecoltj [ring emoji] I look forward to being best man at the [wedding] jk*** old pic*** but seriously, congratulations,” the Happily Ever After? personality, 28, captioned the throwback portrait of him spending time with the Las Vegas, Nevada, resident on Tuesday, December 1.

Courtesy of Colt Johnson/Instagram

Although Eric and Colt haven’t always seen eye to eye because of their relationships with the Brazilian bombshell, it appears they have put any lingering strain behind them after filming wrapped for the season 5 tell-all.

Larissa, who finalized her divorce from Colt in April 2019, also sent her well-wishes to the 35-year-old ahead of his nuptials. “Congratulations to my ex [clapper board emoji] [folded hands emoji],” the former TLC star sweetly replied to a reposted photo of Colt getting down on one knee to pop the question to Vanessa, which was shared by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates on November 26.

The season 6 pair had no shortage of drama while they were together and Colt ultimately filed for divorce from Larissa, 34, in January 2019 after only seven months of marriage.

It appears Colt and Vanessa’s romance began to blossom more than ever after his tumultuous split from his latest ex, Jess Caroline. The couple parted ways after Jess speculated he cheated on her with the Sin City resident. While he initially denied ever being unfaithful, Colt later confessed to hooking up with Vanessa.

Courtesy Eric Joseph Nichols/Instagram; Courtesy Larissa Santos Lima/Instagram (inset)

After their breakup, Jess went on to marry Brian Harvey, which she revealed on the tell-all. Larissa also had a relationship status change to share in November.

“I’m no longer in a relationship [with Eric],” the mom of two announced following her firing from TLC in September. “We decided to follow separate paths for now. We are different people who have grown apart seeking development and happiness.”

Larissa appears to be welcoming new opportunities with open arms, adding, “This is a new chapter in my life and I’m excited to see what happens next.”