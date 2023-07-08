90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda is known for her relationship with Michigan native Gino Palazzolo but that wasn’t her first time dating overseas! Keep reading to find out everything we know about Jasmine’s Australian ex-boyfriend, Dane.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jasmine’s Ex-Boyfriend Dane?

Dane is an Australian native living in Panama and was the last person that Jasmine dated before Gino.

“We were together just for a short period of time,” Jasmine told producers during her debut on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in June 2023. “Dane is a good guy and he’s handsome. But I need chaos, I need passion. I need someone that is gonna give me that fire, you know?”

While the Panama native felt Dane was “too delicate like a prince,” the pair stayed friends following their breakup. However, she noted that Gino knew nothing about the relationship with her former romantic partner.

How Does Dane Feel About Gino?

While Jasmine didn’t want Gino to get the “wrong idea” about her and Dane, it was possible he would because she called Gino “dirty” and said he thinks people are “the same” as him.

The mom of two recalled an incident on season 5 of the spinoff when Jasmine found out that Gino sent explicit, topless pictures of her to his ex-girlfriend to make her jealous, causing Jasmine to lose her job as an educator.

“That information was like, you know, spread among schools and I was like banned from teaching. He ruined my career,” she told Dane over lunch during the June 4 episode. In a separate confessional, the 90 Day Fiancé alum added, “Losing my job was a big blow for me because being a teacher was a huge part of my identity.”

Dane told his ex to consider if she really wanted to spend the rest of her life with Gino.

“You don’t wanna, kind of, force anything,” he responded. “I don’t know, I think you’re fantastic, any man would be lucky to have you. So you know, don’t settle for something that’s not up to what you want for yourself.”