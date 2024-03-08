90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda admitted she may have reached her breaking point with husband Gino Palazzolo after it was revealed he previously dated a stripper.

One week after Jasmine, 36, saw unreleased footage of Gino, 53, hugging a topless dancer during the season 10 tell-all, the Panama native spoke about the situation while backstage with costar Nikki Exotika.

“This is it, Nikki,” Jasmine said in a teaser clip for the Sunday, March 10, episode shared by People. “This is the last straw. This is it. I’m done. I can’t forgive, and you know me — I’m traumatized.”

As Gino remained on the stage, he explained that Jasmine was likely hurt because his most recent relationship before her was with a stripper.

After learning the new information, many of their costars said they understood why Jasmine was upset. “Gino, you’re also not sleeping with her,” Ashley Michelle pointed out. “And I understand why, you know, how she speaks to you — you two need to figure that out.”

However, Gino admitted he wasn’t confident they could work through their lack of intimacy with a conversation. “That’s a very difficult thing because all the hurtful things that have been said to me, and that’s not just once this happens over and over,” he explained. “It’s a cycle.”

After confirming that he’s attracted to Jasmine, he insisted that wasn’t “the problem.” Instead, he explained that the “hurtful things that she says” are hard for him to “overcome.”

Before the couple tied the knot in June 2023, Jasmine and Gino got into a major fight when she learned there were strippers at his secret bachelor party. During a November 2023 episode, Gino’s sister, Michelle, told Jasmine about his bachelor party while suggesting that they have a girls’ night. Jasmine quickly became upset when she shared that Gino claimed he wouldn’t have a bachelor party until she was around to help plan it, while she also worried that the dancers touched him.

“Here I am, feeling guilty for getting mad at Gino, being very hard on myself, blaming everything on me, like, yes, maybe, you know, I’m too jealous,” she said in a confessional. “I have trust issues after finding all these things from his exes. But I should have trusted my instinct because I was right.”

The pair made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2021. After Gino and Jasmine connected online in 2019, they met in person for the first time in December 2020 when he visited Panama. Despite initially hitting it off, Gino and Jasmine have faced many obstacles due to her jealousy issues and their disagreements over money.

They seemingly worked through their problems when they got married during a small ceremony in Michigan, which was featured during a February 2024 episode. “It was my dream wedding come true,” Gino told People about their special day. “A super amazing day that I will not forget!”