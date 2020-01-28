Don’t get it twisted. 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Jimeno is responding to the rumors that she went under the knife after sharing a sultry new selfie on Instagram over the weekend. In the photo, the TV personality shows off her flawless complexion and pout. The TLC alum decided to set the record straight about the plastic surgery speculation on Monday, January 27.

“Botox on the lips??” one fan asked in the comment section of her post, where she can be seen sporting a dewy and glamorous look. “Makeup 😅,” the Georgia native, 28, replied and the inquiries didn’t stop there. A second fan questioned if she had a nose job that she was now debuting, which she also denied. “Makeup,” Chantel wrote again.

Courtesy of Chantel Jimeno/Instagram

The reality star has been keeping a relatively low profile in recent months, however fans did notice Chantel at a star-studded party with her husband, Pedro Jimeno, back in December 2019. “Celebrating the holidays with my @tlc and @discovery family,” Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo wrote alongside her photo with the pair at the time.

Just a few weeks later, Chantel took to Instagram to reveal her hopes for the future. “Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow. 2019 has been real. Let’s walk into the new year with 2020 vision of our strength, goals and what is really important in life,” she captioned her post on December 31.

Courtesy of Chantel Jimeno/Instagram

Even though she was spotted with Pedro, 28, in recent months, it’s hard to confirm if Chantel and her beau are still going strong today. Neither of them have shared any new photos together in quite some time. His last portrait with the brunette beauty on Instagram is from October 2017, while hers is from July 2019. She also shared a promo for their spinoff The Family Chantel last September.

When the dynamic duo appeared on 90 Day: Happily Ever After?, both of their families were at odds and the turmoil between them continued for months. In the spinoff, Pedro and Chantel’s loved ones met face to face and the drama popped off.

“We have our differences that we’re still working on. We have our challenges, but that’s something that will play out on the show,” Chantel said about their relationship status during an interview with E! News last summer.

Here’s to making 2020 their best year yet!