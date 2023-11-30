90 Day Fiancé stars Brandan De Nuccio and Mary De Nuccio revealed they welcomed baby No.1, a daughter named Midnight.

Mary, 23, gave birth August 15, the couple told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, November 30, and the Philippines native had a C-section.

“When I heard our baby crying for the first time during my C-section, I got teary-eyed and was so happy to realize I have a baby!” she told the outlet. “Our daughter, Midnight, is worth everything and I’ve never been this happy in my whole life.”

TLC also took to its official Instagram account to share an adorable photo of the newborn, sharing the couple’s sweet sentiment. The network then added, “Congrats to Brandan and Mary on the birth of their little girl!”

Brandan, 24, and Mary made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. After dating virtually for over two years, he moved to the Philippines so that they could pursue their relationship in person. Soon after he arrived, the couple faced many roadblocks in their relationship due to their trust issues and intense fights.

The pair had to reevaluate their relationship when Mary told Brandan she was pregnant with their first child during the September 18 episode “I don’t know how I’m feeling, I just can’t believe you’re pregnant. I am happy,” Brandan told Mary before he asked for time to “process.”

While Mary previously discussed wanting to have kids on the show, Brandan admitted he didn’t know if he was ready to be a father yet.

“I’ve been waiting over two years to be with this woman and be intimate with her. So when she made the choice to kind of like pop the cherry, I was fully on board,” Brandan said during a confessional. “And then she’s like, you know, ‘I just really, really want a baby.’ And I thought trying to make a baby will help us become a better couple. Now that she’s pregnant, I’m like, ‘Oh s–t, this is really happening.’ Like, what? Things just got a lot more complicated.”

They took another major step in their relationship when Brandan proposed during the October 2 episode. While Mary agreed to marry Brandan, she admitted it wasn’t the best time to have a wedding due to their financial struggles and worried that they weren’t mature enough.

TLC

Despite her hesitations, the couple moved forward with their wedding and got married during the November 20 episode.

However, Mary admitted she considered not marrying Brandan after they got into a heated fight over his frequent gaming. “I’m stressed because it’s always me budgeting money and taking care of the debt, and he knows to himself that he’s not helping me,” Mary told his mother, Angela Stiggins, during the November 13 episode. “I’m really worried and I’m now [50/50 on marrying] Brandan because I don’t want to live with a man like that.”