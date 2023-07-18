90 Day Fiancé star Brandan left his small-town life in Eugene, Oregon, to be with his online girlfriend, Mary, in the Philippines. While TLC viewers watched Brandan dramatically say goodbye to his family at the airport during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, did he really move permanently overseas? Keep reading to find out everything we know about where the couple lives!

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Mary and Brandan Meet?

Brandan met Mary on an online dating app. After sparking an instant virtual connection, the pair spoke nonstop for five days without sleep, ultimately leading to their now-obsessive habit of talking 24/7 by video call.

“Mary wants to know what I’m doing. She’s very clingy,” Brandan explained during his season 5 debut of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in July 2023. “I really like that because I’m kind of the same way. We have similar past histories.”

90 Day Fiance’s Brandan Made Plans to Move to the Philippines to be With Mary

During season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, Brandan revealed plans to move overseas to be with his girlfriend.

“I haven’t had a great experience living in America so far,” the TLC personality explained during the July 10 episode while discussing his relocation to his girlfriend’s native country of the Philippines. “I just can’t wait to finally be together with Mary. ‘Cause being on the phone is not good enough for either of us.”

Fans watched as Brandan boarded a plane to his new life during the July 17 episode, but not without a major argument with Mary surrounding the random woman he was seated next to while on the trek.

“F—k you,” one text read from Mary read. “F—k your girl.”

While Brandan ultimately got his seat moved, the damage was done and he worried he couldn’t take the arguing much longer once they were finally in person.

“We’re just so used to overthinking and fighting over the phone that it just become normal for us,” he explained in a confessional. “But I can only tolerate it up to a certain point.”

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Brandan Move to the Philippines?

While it is unknown if Brandan currently lives in the Philippines, his mother, Angela Stiggens, has seemingly already come to visit after sharing several photos of the couple’s wedding reception via social media on April 28. In Touch exclusively confirmed the couple’s wedding amid their season’s unfolding.

The images showed Mary in a white wedding gown and a tiara alongside Brandan wearing a plum-colored suit, and surrounded by their family. Angela revealed in another post that the wedding took place in the Philippines and mentioned in comments that TLC cameras were rolling at the event, which hints that fans will get to watch the wedding play out on a future episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.