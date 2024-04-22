90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown canceled his wedding to fiancée Elizabeth “Liz” Woods following a massive fight.

The pair got into a heated argument over the spice level of a seasoned taco pasta during the Sunday, April 21, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. After he insisted that he wouldn’t apologize, Ed, 58, shared where he believed his relationship with Liz, 31, stood.

“I think Liz actually is waiting for me to call her up and say I’m sorry like it’s always been. I call, I apologize, okay, and we move on,” the TV personality said in a confessional. “And that’s how the last 14 breakups have been.”

Ed added that their 15th breakup was different because it was “not about anger.”

“I’m not angry at Liz,” he continued. “I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”

Meanwhile, Liz explained she went to bed after the fight and discovered that Ed was “gone” when she woke up.

“Then yesterday, I received a text message from our officiant telling me how sorry he was that the wedding was called off,” Liz said through tears during a confessional. “Ed canceled our wedding without even telling me.”

She then explained that he didn’t give a reason for canceling the wedding, and wondered why he would call off the ceremony before they could talk about it. “The only thing I can think of is Ed’s getting cold feet and he never actually really wanted to get married because although we’ve been the best we’ve ever been, we still have our issues,” Liz said.

“I don’t think I could have shown this man any more effort, that he means everything to me,” she said, adding that Ed was a “coward” and a “weakling” for the way he handled the situation.

TLC

The duo’s messy relationship has been documented on the TLC franchise since 2021. Ed and Liz first got engaged in November 2021, though split and reconciled several times before reports circulated that they got married in August 2023.

They sparked split rumors in January when Liz hinted she has a new boyfriend. Two days later, Ed seemingly confirmed they called it quits when he said he “met someone new” while attending the Las Vegas for the 2024 Bigo Awards.