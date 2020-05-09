What a soulful rendition! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ash Naeck performed a cover of Usman “SojaBoy” Umar’s song “Baby Girl Lisa” with some added flair. The TV personality showed off his vocal prowess in a new video shared on May 7, making sure to tag the rapper and his muse, Lisa Hamme, so they could enjoy.

“Bro, do you think I can take on an important role in your next music video?” he asked. “Love you both.”

The rapper clearly got a kick out of it, commenting with multiple laughing emojis. He also reposted the clip on his own Instagram page, writing, “Hahahaha. ASH [you] are so talented,” giving him credit for trying.

Courtesy of Ash Naeck/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Lisa Renee/Instagram; Courtesy of SojoBoy/Instagram

Usman also asked fans for their opinions. “My people I [want to] hear [your] opinion here should we sign @themindbodycoach in our Record Label USB Entertainment????” Ash later replied, “Looking for a gig with you soon bro lol.”

Like Usman and Lisa, Ash and his now-ex, Avery Warner, are one of the most talked about duos on the show. On May 5, the relationship coach confirmed he and Avery split, telling a fan they are no longer together in a comment on Instagram.

While returning from his social media hiatus, the Australia native also addressed his controversial seminar teaching women how to “find Mr. Right,” which took place on the April 26 episode. “I f–ked up completely,” he vented.

“I said things that were not in line with myself at all. I was trying to explain gender roles when it’s such a political debate. I should have not gone into that,” the star continued, revealing it was a “humbling” experience he’ll learn from.

Courtesy of Lisa Hamme/Instagram

That same month, Lisa and Usman made headlines after the rapper expressed his desires to have more wives. Not long after, she shared her thoughts on the hot topic.

“As far as four wives in the Islamic religion, it is acceptable for him to take four wives, BUT and I mean BUT, he must be able to provide for all four wives,” Lisa’s promoter, Rocco Straz, told In Touch exclusively on her behalf. “[This includes] financially, housing, utilities, vehicles, car insurance and medical insurance. At that point, if he is able to do all of that, he may take another wife.”

One thing is for certain — fans can’t get enough of their favorite 90 Day Fiancé stars!