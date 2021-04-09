90 Day Fiance’s Ariela Gushes Over Biniyam in Loving Birthday Message: ‘It Was No Accident We Met’

Another trip around the sun! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg showed love to her future husband, Biniyam Shibre, in a birthday message following their romantic engagement on the TLC spinoff.

“We love you and wish you happiness and peace,” the season 2 personality, 28, began. “This year is going to bring with it amazing possibilities and opportunities. I can’t wait to see what you will do with all your potential and God given talents.”

Courtesy Biniyam Shibre/Instagram

Ariela thanked Biniyam for welcoming her with open arms into his life in Ethiopia and said the experience has been one that she will always remember. “You’ve taught me so much and I hope you can say the same about me. We are family forever, bonded together by our sweetest boy and our incredible shared experiences,” the mom of one continued. “It was no accident we met on the street that day. I never expected to take this journey with you!”

“Look how far we’ve both come! Can’t wait to cuddle with you and Avi in a few!” she concluded her sweet tribute.

Biniyam and Ariela’s love story was full of twists and turns, many of which were captured by TLC cameras. In 2019, the pair met when she went on a trip abroad and stayed in his native country for two months. After they started dating, the freelance writer found out she was pregnant with their first child together, so she decided to uproot her life in America and head to Ethiopia.

The couple welcomed their son, Aviel, on December 17, 2019, but fans didn’t get to meet him until her birth episode aired in October 2020.

Courtesy Biniyam Shibre/Instagram

Despite the obstacles along the way, Ariela and Biniyam got engaged during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 finale. He popped the question to Ariela on Timkat, also known as the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo celebration of the baptism of Jesus Christ.

“Today is a special day. I plan on proposing to Ari. I would love to be with her for the rest of my life,” he said in a solo confessional.

To kick off the new year, Ariela proudly unveiled her post-baby body and told fans she lost 50 pounds by breastfeeding, weight training and eating nutritiously.

Life is good for Biniyam and Ariela!