90 Day Fiancé alum Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) hit the gym for a strenuous workout amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Jorge Nava. The certified personal trainer did some weight-training in a booty-baring bodysuit.

The Russia native, 24, revealed she now has an Only Fans page in the caption of her latest post shared on Sunday, August 9. “Go to the link in my stories if you want to see me working out in this outfit,” she captioned the snap.

Courtesy Anfisa Nava/Instagram

Anfisa made fitness an essential part of her life in 2018 and she has since actively chased her goals as a bodybuilder. The bikini athlete for the National Physique Committee previously revealed health and wellness were key to finding solace when her ex went away to prison on marijuana-related charges almost two years ago.

On August 6, Jorge, 31, officially filed for divorce from Anfisa in Arizona, following his early release from prison in May. The Self-Quarantined star revealed he was going to submit the paperwork back in March, and he kept true to his word.

While sharing her side of the story with In Touch, Anfisa said she and Jorge were already “on the verge” of getting a divorce before he left. The college student said she wanted to “put [their] issues aside and stay by his side” during that difficult time in his life, but felt a “weight” on her shoulders “that wouldn’t let [her] be happy.”

“I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released,” the season 4 star exclusively told In Touch in April.

Courtesy Jorge Nava/Instagram

In her statement, Anfisa confirmed her new romance with boyfriend Leo Assaf didn’t start until after she and Jorge parted ways. “I didn’t leave [Jorge] to be with another man, I left because I didn’t want to be with him anymore,” she told In Touch. “I took this time alone to heal myself. People grow apart sometimes, it doesn’t mean the relationship wasn’t genuine from the start.”

During his time behind bars, Jorge shed 128 pounds and adopted a new lifestyle so he could look and feel his best when he became a free man. “It was actually intentional. It sorta just happened naturally,” he previously revealed to In Touch about his weight loss. “After I started dropping the weight, it almost became like an addiction, losing [weight] and feeling healthy.”

Jorge seems to be leaving their split woes behind him, too, as he recently shared a set of photos packing on PDA with his new girlfriend captioned, “Summer Vibes.”

Hopefully it’s sunny from here on out!