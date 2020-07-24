Courtesy Anfisa Nava/Instagram; Courtesy Jorge Nava/Instagram

Setting the record straight! 90 Day Fiancé alum Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) clapped back at claims she ghosted estranged husband Jorge Nava. In an Instagram comment on Tuesday, July 21, she claimed she dumped him before moving on to boyfriend Leo Assaf, but it’s not her fault if he didn’t “get the memo.”

The topic came up when one hater accused Anfisa, 24, of being “unfair” to Jorge, 31. “She literally wished him more time in prison, and he was heartbroken when he found out she was with another guy,” they wrote. The Happily Ever After alum didn’t exactly agree with that version of events, though. In her own comment, she clapped back.

“Did I? Did you hear these words come out of my mouth? First of all, I always said that, in my opinion, his sentence was excessive. Second, I told him we were done before I started dating someone else, but I guess he didn’t get the memo. Not my problem,” she snapped. “He just wants a pity party and sympathy from fools like you.”

Her side of the story doesn’t exactly line up with her ex’s. In March, Jorge told TMZ his marriage didn’t work out because Anfisa “abandoned” him to be with another guy while he was in prison. It didn’t help that the Russian beauty went Instagram official with her new man before either she or her estranged husband confirmed their split.

In April, the California native told In Touch he attributed their breakup to his weight loss behind bars. “I think she was just jealous of the attention that I was getting,” he said. “At that very moment in time, that’s when she blocked my phone calls and I kind of was starting to lose contact with her. … She did tell me like right off the bat, like the day after, that she didn’t want anything to do with me and that it was over.”

In her own statement shared with In Touch, Anfisa hinted her reason for moving on had nothing to do with finding someone new. “I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” she explained. “However, the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy. I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago. … [We] agreed to divorce once he’s released.”