90 Day Fiancé star Julio Moya isn’t just a reality star. In addition to appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the New York native works a day job to pay his bills. Keep scrolling to learn about Julio’s job, find out what he does for a living and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Julio’s Job?

The TLC personality currently works as a school safety officer. He also makes extra money by performing as a DJ at night.

What Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star ​Julio Do For a Living?

Julio is making money for his appearances on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. His exact salary hasn’t been confirmed, though Before the 90 Days cast make between $500 to $1,000 per episode. Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Julio and ​Kirsten Still Together?

Julio is currently starring on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alongside his girlfriend, Kirsten Schoemaker.

The couple first connected on Instagram and he was instantly “mesmerized” by the Dutch native’s beauty. The pair immediately started messaging and spoke for two months before Julio traveled to visit her in the Netherlands during the COVID-19 pandemic. The one week they spent in quarantine solidified their relationship and Julio began to travel once a month to visit ​Kirsten before he ultimately decided to move to Europe.

“Spending time with her and being under the same roof together, I loved it. I got used to the life there,” Julio said during his debut episode in July 2023. “I love Kirsten’s personality. I like how funny she is. She makes me feel like I’m not alone. So I applied for residency there.”

While Julio and ​Kirsten were ready to start a life together in the Netherlands, they faced a major roadblock when his mother expressed concerns about him moving during the July 24 episode.

The drama continued when Julio introduced Kirsten to his friend Vincente at a Halloween party on the July 31 episode. ​Vincente asked Kirsten how the two months went when they lived together ​in the Netherlands. ​”I made a good house husband, right Kirsten?” Julio asked. She replied, “I mean, you didn’t work for two months. You had to.”

Later in the conversation, Vincente suggested that Julio get his own apartment when he moves to the Netherlands instead of moving in with Kirsten. Julio appeared to agree that Vincente’s advice was a good idea. In her confessional, Kirsten admitted that Julio’s reaction caught her off guard.

TLC

“I feel completely blindsided right now,” she said. “I’m totally in shock. He brought up that we fight so much, but I think it’s not much. I think it’s normal. Of course, every couple has their arguments. If you fight so much that you wanna live separate, like what is the point of being in a relationship then?”

It’s not currently clear if the couple is still together, so fans will have to tune in to season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC and Discovery+ on Monday at 8 p.m. ET to watch their story unfold.