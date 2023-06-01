90 Day Fiancé personality Scott Wern got into a heated fight with Lidia Morel’s daughter, Nicole Jimeno, over his decision to end their relationship.

“You are not a good man,” Nicole, 28, screamed at Scott, 51, in a teaser clip for the Monday, June 5, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way shared by Entertainment Tonight.

The argument began when Scott admitted he wanted to end his relationship with Lidia, 56, after his younger ex-girlfriend from Colombia got back in touch with him.

“All suspicions I had about you are true,” Nicole continued. “You are talking with your ex-girlfriend, Colombian, when you, you told me, ‘Oh no, I don’t have any communication with her.’ You are a bulls–ter, you are a liar.”

Nicole then explained in a confessional that she felt guilty for introducing her mother to Scott and regrets supporting their relationship. She also reiterated her claims that the Florida native is a “bad man” and a “liar.”

“First my father, now Scott,” the TLC personality continued as she reflected on Lidia’s past heartbreaks. “My mom just wants love. No more. No money, no status, just a good love. This is all.”

During her argument with Scott, Nicole said that he never took his relationship with Lidia seriously and accused him of wanting to pay for love and “pleasure” from younger women.

“You know, the only reason a young woman can be interested on you, is for money,” she added.

While Scott initially attempted to defend himself, he ultimately gave up and said he was “done” with the conversation.

Scott and Lidia met online and communicated for a year before Scott traveled to the Dominican Republic to meet the Family Chantel star in person.

However, Scott quickly realized that their language barrier would be a major obstacle in their relationship.

During the May 29 episode, he admitted that he was “f–king frustrated” over having to rely on a translation app to speak to Lidia.

TLC

“I feel like when I was talking to you in Florida, maybe things were easy because we were having shorter conversations,” Scott told Lidia with the help of a translator. “And then when we’re spending a lot of time together, we’re having longer conversations.”

Lidia admitted she was caught off guard by Scott’s concerns, though he continued to state that their differing languages was an issue for him.

“I think the language barrier is a huge f–king problem,” he said. “I’m trying to be realistic.”

Scott added that he “really cares” about Lidia and he’s “invested a lot of time getting to know her.”

“She’s a beautiful person,” the reality star told the translator. “I feel bad, but I just don’t feel the chemistry.”