Exclusive 90 Day Fiance’s Fernanda Reveals How She ‘Stays True’ to Her Hispanic Heritage After Moving to the U.S.

When 90 Day Fiancé star Fernanda Flores moved to the United States from Mexico, it was important for her to “stay true” to her roots, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“It was a big, big challenge and change for myself because I had to adapt to the culture here, the language barrier, the social systems, social norms, the people, the place, the weather, a lot of different things,” Fernanda, 23, reveals to In Touch while promoting her Korbel x Fernanda Flores collection in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Courtesy of Korbel

She continues, “So it was a challenge. However, I did I did overcome those challenges. I feel like it was a hard thing for me to do, to be able to like, not forget. And that’s one thing my mom will always be on me on, ‘Don’t forget where you come from, because if you don’t know where you come from, you’re not going to know where you’re going.’ That was always her advice and her thing. And she kind of like, did a good job with always getting me back to earth and making me remember where I come from and they stay true to that. So I believe that’s very important and it was a key for me for my success.”

Fernanda documented her big move from Mexico to the United States during season 6 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. She moved to be with her now-ex-husband, Jonathan Rivera, in 2018. After their divorce was finalized in March 2020, Fernanda reentered the dating scene and documented her journey to find love with her current boyfriend, Noel Mikaelian, on discovery+’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life.

After living in the U.S. for nearly three years, the reality TV personality reveals how she’s been able to hold onto her heritage and her traditions.

“I try to speak with my family in Spanish as much as I can, with my friends that do know Spanish here in the states also, to try to just speak Spanish so then I don’t forget my language as well,” the 90 Day: The Single Life season 1 star explains. “I do say also that here in my house, I live in my little Mexico because it’s my home. Here, I get to be who I am in Mexico as well. So I get to listen to my music, cook my Mexican food and, and just, you know, have that privacy of feeling like I am home. And that’s what my country feels like. So it’s been a challenge that has been tricky, but I make sure that me, myself embrace my culture on a daily basis. And I get to give that experience to the people around me as well.”

The Korbel x Fernanda Flores collection includes four hand-crafted mini fashion designs inspired by the vibrancy of Fernanda’s cultural background and the bright flavors of Korbel Sweet Rosé. The styles feature embroidered cotton tunics, ponchos, dresses and straw sombreros, based on Fernanda’s original sketches and the pieces were brought to life in partnership with Mexican designer Taksami. Not sold in stores, the capsule collection is only available through an exclusive social media giveaway. Giveaway submissions will close at 11:59 pm PST on October 14 and the winner will be announced on October 15. For more information, visit Fernanda’s Instagram account, @ferfloresoficial.