90 Day Fiancé star Brandan De Nuccio may have worked several dead-end jobs, but he was financially secure enough to buy a home in the Philippines for him and girlfriend Mary De Nucciõ (née Demasu-ay) to live. How did his overseas move affect his money and his net worth?

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Brandan De Nuccio’s Net Worth?

Brandan’s net worth is estimated to be worth below $100,000, according to multiple sources.

How Does 90 Day Fiance’s Brandan De Nuccio Make Money?

Brandan is 23 years old and originally from Eugene, Oregon. “I’ve had many odd jobs in life. Bagging groceries, washing windows,” the TLC star explained during the July 17 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. “A delivery driver, a deli clerk. But I’ve lost about three or four of them because of my relationship with Mary. And the fact that I have to have my phone with me all the time.”

Prior to his overseas move, Brandan and Mary decided to build themselves a home in the Philippines after a typhoon destroyed Mary’s home.

“Over the past year, all my paychecks that were coming in were going straight to building the house and to Mary,” Brandan continued in another scene, explaining the sum totaled close to $50,000 to $60,000 dollars. “I just barely scratched by. So I’ve got $250 to my bank account. So, good luck to me.”

How Much Does TLC Pay ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars?

Brandan also earns a paycheck for his appearances on the TLC franchise. “90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” a source told Radar in January 2019. It was reported that the cast’s compensation works on a sliding scale and landing a spot on a spinoff will earn a higher payout.

However, rumors ignited in August 2023 that Brandan and Mary had gotten fired from the TLC show. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way costar Statler Riley claimed during a TikTok Live they had been let go after they shared too much personal information about their relationship online.

Does Brandan Make Money in the Philippines?

Upon his arrival in Mary’s native of Candoni, Philippines, Mary urged Brandan to work on the farm alongside her grandpa Dionesio.

“We have to be able to feed ourselves and work on the farm ourselves,” he explained during the August 7 episode. “And hopefully I will gain her grandfather’s respect and trust that I can really learn the trade, and be able to take care of her and our family in the future.”

TLC

While the Oregon native was expecting to trim branches or harvest fruit, Mary’s grandpa instead taught him how to ride behind a carabao and till the rice fields.

“In my opinion, it’s not suitable for him,” Dionesio told producers. “But I will continue to teach him the process.”