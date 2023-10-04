While fans are currently watching 90 Day Fiancé stars Mary Demasu-ay and Brandan DeNuccio’s journey for baby No. 1 play out on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, there’s major speculation Mary is pregnant with their second child.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Mary and Brandan Expecting Baby No. 2?

Rumors swirled that the 90 Day Fiancé couple was expecting their second child after Mary seemingly debuted a new baby bump in new photos posted on October 2.

In the mirror selfie reportedly posted on her private Instagram that were widely shared, Mary wore a skintight, pink romper, as the Oregon native stood behind her, cradling her stomach. “BLESSING,” Mary simply captioned the post.

What Obstacles Did Brandan and Mary Face In Their Relationship?

Mary and Brandan made their debut 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in July. After meeting and dating virtually for two years, Brandan took the plunge and decided to move overseas to be with his online girlfriend.

Brandan’s family had their doubts early on about the relationship as the pair both had severe jealousy and insecurity issues — with Mary going as far as banning Brandan from visiting his mother’s house due to her female roommates.

“Mary doesn’t want me over there with any of them,” Brandan told producers during the July 10 premiere. “I feel like I’m being pulled from my siblings and my mom from one side, and pulled from Mary on the other. I don’t like that. I wish they got along.”

TLC

While Brandan assured his mom that things would change once they were in person together, she wasn’t so convinced. “You guys have built a foundation on jealousy and distrust, it’s pretty rocky,” his mom, Angela Stiggins, told him in another scene. “You can’t see me ‘cause I live in a house full of females, you can’t spend time with your siblings because she is a female and she has friends possibly, that might come over.”

Upon his arrival overseas, things didn’t get better. During a church service, Mary urged Brandan to only look at the priest and none of the girls in the building. Brandan later confronted the Philippines native about her trust issues, sending her into a panic attack. “I just can’t stop myself from being jealous. I’m afraid to be left behind,” she tearfully told him during the August 21 episode. “A lot of people promise me that they’re not going to leave me, but they leave me.”

When Did Mary and Brandan Welcome Baby No. 1?

Despite their trust issues, Mary and Brandan revealed they were expecting their first child during the September 18 episode. While it initially came as a shock, the couple later revealed it was a planned pregnancy.

Prior to their announcement, fans suspected the couple had gotten pregnant with baby No. 1 after Brandan’s mom posted and deleted a meme on July 4 that seemed to confirm an incoming grandchild.

“In ten years’ time, I’ll have a 21 and 16-year-old, carry on,” the meme read. Angela reposted the photo, captioning the meme, “I’ll have a 34, 26 & 23-year-old AND a 10-year-old grandbaby!!! Hot damn!!,” seemingly confirming Brandan and Mary are expecting.

In a separate post on TikTok, a family member claiming to be a cousin of Brandan seemingly confirmed Mary’s pregnancy in a response to a fan.

“Angela and Brandan are my cousins and I cannot wait to see how this plays out when it comes to Mary,” she wrote. In another response, she confirmed the pair were still together, adding, “And they’re having a baby, Mary is actually a very sweet person.”