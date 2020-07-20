90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata’s father, Low, confronted her husband, Asuelu Pulaa, for his antics on the Sunday, July 19, episode of Happily Ever After? Emotions were running high after their visit to California for their son Oliver’s birthday and Low wanted to clear the air with Asuelu.

Asuelu, 24, said it had been really “tense” between him and Kalani, 31, ever since they got back home. “No one talks to me because they know I don’t want to talk to anyone,” the father of two revealed in his confessional. Low, on the other hand, needed to speak his mind and invited Asuelu to walk the dog together.

YouTube

“I [am] a little nervous,” Asuelu admitted. Although Low was still upset and “fed up” with his behavior, he was eager to set Asuelu straight without Kalani or anybody else around. “What are we doing about that?” Low asked him.

“You heard from their side of the story,” Asuelu replied. “You need to hear my side.” The TLC personality explained that when they drove to California, Kalani’s mom, Lisa, was asking him a lot of questions about how women in Samoa are different from American women. Asuelu said he didn’t know how to answer that, but suggested women in the United States are “lazy” and it upset Lisa.

“It was really bad,” Asuelu said. “Lucky that I understand the culture he comes from. People from the South Pacific … They want to control their wives. I get it,” Low said in his confessional, noting he taught his daughters not to be like that and to “stand up for themselves.”

After, Asuelu talked about how his remarks can be lost in translation, making it even more difficult in those heated moments. “Also, I swear to Kalani,” he added.

Courtesy of Asuelu/Instagram

“I don’t like you cussing in front of my wife and my daughter, that’s not acceptable. And besides, it was Oliver’s birthday that day and everything went to s–t,” Low told him. Asuelu said he regretted acting that way in hindsight.

Low said it’s a little too late for apologies and pointed out it’s important to think of the consequences. “I’m trying my best not to get violent, but you’re going to have to learn how to treat your wife because I’m not having that,” Kalani’s dad added.

In his confessional, Asuelu revealed he wanted to make improvements and live up to Low’s expectations, but when he met up with Kalani, it’s clear they were still needing to work through some issues.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.