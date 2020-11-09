90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Kalani Faagata got the last laugh by hilariously trolling her husband, Asuelu Pulaa, after he shared a cute video with their sons, Oliver and Kennedy, on Sunday, November 8.

“Having fun together is the #bestofthebest feeling ever,” the father of two, 25, captioned the clip of himself dancing with their boys on Instagram. Asuelu was clad in a festive Christmas sweater and black leggings while busting a move in the TikTok video he reposted and Kalani took special notice of his tight-fitting bottoms.

“Long Johns go UNDER pants,” she quipped with laughing and winking emojis. The Samoa native’s followers thought Kalani’s comment was a riot and some even sounded off. “I have to tell my husband the same thing,” one wrote. “Too funny,” another replied and a third wrote, “I thought he was wearing your leggings!”

Kalani, 32, and Asuelu’s relationship seems to be back on track after they went through serious marital strife during season 5. In an August episode, the TV couple was on the verge of a divorce after Kalani’s explosive fight with his sister, Tammy.

Courtesy Kalani Faagata/Instagram

“I’m tired and I’m emotionally exhausted, and I need to sleep. I just need to go home and figure things out. I’m just done. I don’t want to be married anymore,” the Salt Lake City, Utah, resident vented in her confessional after a dramatic trip to visit Asuelu’s mother, Lesina, and sister in Washington. “I love him, but I have to start loving myself and my boys more,” Kalani added.

In the following tell-all, she revealed they were constantly butting heads, whether it was over their family turmoil, his outings amid the pandemic or other issues. “We are together and we’re living together, but we aren’t anywhere near where we used to be when we were first together,” Kalani revealed during the special, which aired in September. “We’re just in a really rocky place right now.”

Courtesy of Asuelu Pulaa/Instagram

Despite still going through a rough patch, Asuelu was glad to be back at home after temporarily staying with his mother amid their disputes. “I miss my boys and also my wife,” the TLC star admitted upon his return.

Asuelu and Kalani share a 2-year-old son, Oliver, who was born in January 2018, as well as 18-month-old Kennedy, whom they welcomed in May 2019.

Kalani confirmed she and Asuelu were making an effort to overcome their differences by sharing a family photo in October with a sweet caption, which read, “Trying.”