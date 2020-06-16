Courtesy of Geoffrey Paschel

Abuse allegations kept 90 Day Fiancé star Geoffrey Paschel from appearing on the season 4 tell-all for Before the 90 Days, but now he’s finally speaking out. In a new YouTube video series called “Breaking My Silence,” he’s addressing what’s going down in his life behind-the-scenes. Episode 2, which dropped on Monday, June 15, tackles the accusations his exes have made, all of which he denies and calls “absurd.”

“I know for a fact that I never laid a hand on any of these people,” Geoffrey, 41, told fans in the video. “The [first] allegations came from [my son] Cayvan’s mother, then [my] second wife jumped on board. And it was after that, after I’m leaving a relationship, the girlfriend jumped on. And so now you have these allegations trying to only corroborate each other’s story. That’s all they’re trying to do is corroborate the story.”

When asked if multiple protection orders had been taken out against him, he said that was “absolutely not” true. But he did want to address the one restraining order that was initially issued. “The protection order that was taken out against [me] — I went to court, I fought it and I won,” he claimed. “The judge sided with me, and it was [proven] that she was lying about her allegations because none of the timeline made sense.”

He flat out denied ever sexually assaulting anyone or threatening anyone with a gun or knife. “Where is the police report? Where is the police record? Where is there anything other than this moment stating that?” he asked. “That’s all it is. … People, when they’re in a custody fight, they say this. The next person says this. The next one says this. The next person says this. But I didn’t do that. I didn’t want to fight back with these women. I just merely answered the allegation. ‘No, I didn’t. That’s ludicrous. I would never do that.’ But I didn’t counter with an allegation of my own. That’s not the way that I want to even go about [it].”

The TLC star insisted he wants to “tell the truth” and “win with the truth.” He also called out his exes for trying to “demonize” his character over a custody fight. “It’s selfish,” he said. “And it’s not thinking about the children.”