90 Day Fiance’s Veronica Rodriguez Loves Going Braless! See Her Bra-Free Outfits Through the Years

A braless queen! 90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez is a fan favorite and a true beauty. She also loves going braless!

The Miami, Florida, native, who has been working as a corporate sourcing manager and social media influencer since appearing on the reality show, keeps her fans up to date on her life and her outfits via her Instagram posts.

“Wear the bikini, wear the shorts, ignore anyone who prevents your pursuit of Happiness,” she captioned a July 2021 photo of her in a red, white and blue bikini. “Enjoy celebrating with your family and friends! We’ve been apart far too long so just make sure you show up!!”

After quickly gaining popularity on the TLC show as the ex-fiancé and close friend of Tim Malcom, the two returned for 90 Day Fiancé: Pillowtalk. On the show, the Cuban American beauty and the Charlotte, North Carolina, native share an evident chemistry that has left some fans urging them to get back together. Before gaining notoriety from the reality show, however, the duo have a 15-year history to their friendship.

The former flames revealed on a March 2021 episode of Discovery+’s 90 Day Bares All that they met when Tim was 28 years old and Veronica was 23.

According to their accounts, Veronica walked up to Tim at a bar, kissed him and slipped her number in his back pocket before the end of the night. At the time, Veronica’s daughter, Chloe, was 18 months old. Tim and Veronica’s relationship progressed after Tim stepped in as a father figure for Chloe. They lived together and were engaged before deciding to go their separate ways.

“Veronica and I were together [for] eight years and just never, you know, tied the knot. We were starting to take different paths in life, and we just changed,” Tim said of his breakup with Veronica during a confessional.

He explained that tension amid their separation escalated as they fought over their cars, their house and even their furniture. “But we finally got to a good place and now, she’s my best friend,” Tim said. “We’re just two close friends that used to be engaged, and we’ve raised Chloe together.”

Since then, the pair have stayed close friends, with Tim remaining in Chloe’s life as a father figure. Their daughter gushed over Tim in her confessional, calling him a “superhero.” Tim added, “She’s a big part of my life. I’m not her biological father, but in my mind, she’s my daughter.”

Keep scrolling to see Veronica’s best braless moments!