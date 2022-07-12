Spicy! Pillow Talk star Veronica Rodriguez may not have had her love story featured on 90 Day Fiancé, but that hasn’t stopped viewers from falling in love with the Cuban beauty. While her close relationship with ex-fiancé, Tim Malcolm, may have gotten him in trouble with his then-girlfriend, Colombia native Jeniffer Tarazona, on Before the 90 Days, the pair’s undeniable chemistry and complementary humor have made them fan-favorites on the spinoff.

And while the duo have shut down any rumor of rekindling their former romance, her sexy bikini looks may have him second-thinking his decision.

The fiery influencer is not only gorgeous but known for her candid commentary and proved she isn’t afraid to say it like it is in any aspect of life.

“Wear the bikini, wear the shorts, ignore anyone who prevents your pursuit of Happiness,” she captioned a July 2021 photo of her in a red, white and blue bikini. “Enjoy celebrating with your family and friends! We’ve been apart far too long so just make sure you show up!!”

Veronica’s relatability with viewers has led to her being well-liked within the franchise and keeps it real when sharing her life with her more than 257,000 Instagram followers.

“It’s so funny when I think about how often success is measured by a bigger number = a bigger success,” the North Carolina native captioned an unedited June 2021 bikini selfie. “A 100 on a test is better than a 50, a large bank account is better than a small one; we so often define our success with big numbers, so why do we let a bigger pant size or higher number on the scale diminish us?”

The TLC personality is also an avid yoga enthusiast and stays fit practicing the craft both indoors and out. Veronica has shared that documenting her fitness journey “motivates her.”

“Sometimes dehydration or lack of sleep can leave me feeling weak in a class,” she captioned a mirror selfie in January 2019. “Don’t get me started on how that number on the scale makes me feel … taking selfies helps me watch my progress and propels me forward. Sharing my journey with all of you is also a huge motivation and keeps me accountable.”

