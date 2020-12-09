Every season, 90 Day Fiancé fans look forward to the tell-all. Tea is spilled, gossip is confirmed or denied and viewers get the answer to the burning question: which couples are still together? TLC decided to switch things up for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 and instead of a reunion, the cast will open up on the new discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day Bares All.

One of the couples fans were dying to see return for the tell-all was Brittany Banks and Yazan Abu Harirah. They had one of the most explosive story lines on season 2, and everyone was waiting with bated breath to find out if the couple is still together after they decided to start the K-1 visa process so Yazan, 24, could move to America from Jordan.

“Not to be nosy but when is the tell-all? [laughing with tears emoji],” one fan wrote in the comments section of Brittany’s Instagram post on December 2. “IDK girl it need to come on tonight! LMAO I’m waiting like y’all,” Brittany, 26, responded.x

Later that day, tell-all host Shaun Robinson announced she will be hosting 90 Day Bares All, which will premiere when the discovery+ streaming platform launches on January 4. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on December 4, Shaun confirmed 90 Day Bares All will take the place of the end-of-the-season reunion specials.

“This is the space where we are showing you every single thing that we could not show you on regular TV,” Shaun, 58, revealed. “There’s so many things — video, certain confrontations, language, body parts — that we can’t show you on regular TV, but we can show them here. Bares All is basically that — we are taking everything and, not that they were left on the cutting room floor, these parts are really juicy, but because of the rules, we could not show you there. Here, we can show you absolutely everything, so Bares All is the perfect title for this show.”

The set for the show will feature a comfy sitting area, swanky decor and it will also come equipped with a fully-stocked bar, which will allow the guests to “loosen a bit” during their interviews, Shaun added.

Fans can expect to see Brittany and Yazan reunite for an episode of the upcoming series, as well as their 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 costars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh.

Bares All premieres on discovery+ Monday, January 4.