90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star Veronica Rodriguez may never have found herself in an international relationship on the series, but her connection with ex-fiancé Tim Malcolm has made her a fan-favorite. While she made things a little complicated in Tim’s relationship with Jeniffer Tarazona with their close friendship, the pair have stayed best friends and continue to coparent his and Veronica’s daughter, Chloe. While the Cuban beauty makes a profit with her online presence, she makes her living being a boss in the corporate world! Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Veronica’s net worth, her job and more!

What Is Veronica Rodriguez’s Job?

As stated by her LinkedIn profile, Veronica works as a lead sourcing relationship manager at Equitable, where she negotiates and develops commercial agreements.

Along with her corporate career, the mom of one is a social media influencer. Boasting 253,000 Instagram followers, she’s done partnerships with various fashion and wellness brands. The North Carolina native also makes a profit creating personalized videos for fans on Cameo.

What Is Veronica Rodriguez’s Net Worth?

Veronica’s net worth is not currently known. However, according to Glassdoor, her salary as lead sourcing manager can range anywhere from $113,647 to $128,972.

Why Did Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez Break Up?

While Tim and Veronica are the best of friends now, the period after their broken engagement was messy.

“Veronica and I were together eight years and just never tied the knot. We were starting to take different paths in life, and we just changed,” Tim explained during the Before the 90 Days premiere in April 2019. “Me and Veronica split up about four years ago and were fighting over everything. The house, cars, furniture, anything.”

However, the pair have since worked things out and continue to raise their daughter together.

Courtesy of Veronica Rodriguez/Instagram

Who Is Veronica Rodriguez’s New Boyfriend?

Fans clearly want Tim and Veronica to rekindle their relationship, but the exes are adamant about not getting back together and unveiled their new partners on an April 2021 episode of 90 Day Bares All.

While Tim has made things official with Colombian beauty Lidia Ramirez, Veronica is currently dating financial professional Grant Glaser.

“She keeps me in line,” he gushed about Veronica to host Shaun Robinson. “I tend to just do what I want sometimes a lot of time, then she, slaps me back.”