It’s a wrap. 90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco and her husband, Ronald Smith, announced they are calling it quits after less than two years of marriage. While taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 28, Ronald cryptically accused his now-ex of cheating as he vented his frustrations about their relationship. In her own statement, Tiffany denied the shocking allegations and explained why she is ready to walk away.

“I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting a facade for social media,” the mother of two began. “Thank you guys for following our story, we really love each other, but some things are just irreparable.”

“We both deserve much better than what we can offer at the moment,” Tiffany continued. “When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you, they will try to manipulate the way others see you. Truer words have never been spoken. I wish nothing but good things for Ronald, but I won’t waste one more second being taken for granted and being unhappy.”

The TV personality also shut down speculation that she was unfaithful. “I never cheated that is what I’m assuming is an attempt at trying to make me seem like the cause of the separation, but I want you all to know I really don’t like putting all of this on social media, but obviously, I know our relationship is very public and I owe this to all of you. He can continue to lash out and say all the negative things he wants about me, all I did was love him too much and try [too] hard to make things work.”

Meanwhile, her husband also confirmed the split news on social media. “Sorry to inform you all that I have decided to leave Tiffany due to certain reasons,” the TLC alum wrote. “Unfortunately it just didn’t work for me I’ll be filing for divorce in SA since she isn’t even registered in [the] USA as married. Talk about adultery.”

Ronald also said he did everything he could to save their relationship. “She wants answers, I answer, she wants reports, I report,” he claimed. “Yet wasn’t good enough for her, she’s very controlling bossy didn’t really love me. I was a pet to her caged up because if I wanted to go somewhere it ended in [an] argument.”

As fans may recall, the dynamic duo shared their love story with the world on the hit reality show 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Fans watched as the couple reunited in Ronald’s native South Africa and planned their wedding. After getting married, the two welcomed their first child together in July 2019 — a baby girl, Carley. She also had a son, Daniel, from a previous relationship. In October 2019, Tiffany and Ronald celebrated their one year wedding anniversary and all seemed to be going well.

Even though they have now decided to part ways, Ronald said he “loved her dearly” and always will. “She’s the mother of my kids and [I] respect her for that, but this was just toooo [sic] much. We could have sorted this out privately, she wanted it to go viral why? Seeking attention or whatever, but it’s whatever,” the reality star wrote.

Ronald concluded by revealing that he’s considering deactivating his Instagram and Facebook because he doesn’t want to “entertain all of this anymore.”