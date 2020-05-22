It’s hard to stay motivated in lockdown, but she’s doing it! 90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco Smith revealed she shed 24 pounds “so far” amid her weight loss journey, telling fans about her strides and hurdles along the way on May 22.

“Lost 20 … gained six (fell off at the beginning of quarantine). Lost 10 again,” the TV personality, 28, shared in an update to one of her followers inquiring about her fitness progress via Instagram. Tiffany works hard to keep up with her health and wellness regimen after welcoming a baby girl, Carley, with her husband, Ronald Smith, in July 2019.

In addition to exercising, the brunette beauty has maintained a nutritious meal plan. “I shared a couple things, some are still a secret but one thing that I CAN share and I’m so grateful I’ve found is my @teamiblends 30 day detox,” she wrote in February. “This has truly made me feel on track with my fitness and wellness goals, even just keeping me accountable sometimes.”

The makeup artist and her hubby are currently appearing on the TLC limited series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which documents how couples are dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Back in March, Tiffany revealed the creative ways she’s been passing the time at home with her baby girl and son, Daniel, from a past relationship.

“I manage to make fun events like backyard picnics, fort sleepovers, we watch tons of movies, [and] of course, lots of homework the school sends,” she exclusively told In Touch. “What’s really funny is we have gotten to the point where we clean so much that by the end of this quarantine, this house is going to be so spotless it’s crazy.”

Tiffany confirmed she and Ronald are “doing well” after their brief breakup in January, although they are still dealing with the hardships of being in a long-distance romance. She’s been in Maryland, while he’s “also in strict quarantine” in South Africa. On the bright side, they are on great terms again post-split.

“You fill all the emptiness in my heart. I’m so thankful to have you in my life,” Ronald wrote in April, weeks after she confirmed they reconciled and are “fighting for [their] marriage.”

Kudos to them!

