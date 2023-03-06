Feeling betrayed. 90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates was left in shock when she learned that her husband ​Yohan Geronimo​​’s past partners have had abortions.

Daniele and Yohan met up with her friend Sophy to ask the Dominican Republic native, 32, questions amid her suspicions that he was using Daniele, 43, to move to the United States ​during the Sunday, March 5, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

After Yohan told Sophy that he hopes to have children with his wife, she pointed out that Daniele’s age will make it more difficult for the pair to conceive.

Yohan and Daniele had been trying to get pregnant for a year, though have been unsuccessful. When they visited a fertility specialist, the couple learned that Daniele only had a five percent chance to become pregnant.

“I wouldn’t feel good about it, but my gut tells me yes, it’s possible,” Yohan admitted when he was asked how he would feel if they can’t have children. Meanwhile, Daniele shared that she felt devastated every time she got false hope that she’s expecting.

Sophy later asked Yohan if he has any children. While he said he didn’t, he shared that his previous partners have had abortions.

“It happened before, but, some have gotten pregnant and it didn’t happen,” the TLC personality shared. “Some got rid of it, on purpose.”

Daniele was left in shock by the news, noting that Yohan told her that his exes have had miscarriages. However, she was not aware that any of them had abortions.

“I’m not upset about the abortion, I’m upset that Yohan hasn’t been honest with me, and my full faith in this relationship is about my faith in him and his honesty and if I lose that then, what do we have?” she explained.

The following day, Daniele confronted her husband about keeping the abortion a secret from her.

“I have been with a lot of women and one of them got pregnant,” he said in a confessional, insisting that the abortion was not a big deal. “But the past doesn’t have to be in your present relationship, so, whether she got an abortion or not, she has nothing to do with it.”

Yohan argued that he’s told Daniele “everything,” though she insisted that he didn’t.

“I can’t trust you when you don’t tell the truth,” the former schoolteacher told him. “My problem is not with your past, my problem is you’re a liar.”

Daniele later broke down in tears as she explained that her past partners have kept secrets from her. “For me, once the trust is broken, it’s broken forever,” she said.

Later in the episode, the pair continued to bicker over the revelation. Yohan argued that he never lied to Daniele because he believes ​pregnancy loss and abortions go hand in hand.

“It feels like I’m dealing with a child,” Daniele said in a confessional about Yohan’s behavior. “When he gets to a place where he’s defensive, it’s like the conversation goes nowhere.”

Meanwhile, Yohan stood his ground and said, “If you don’t trust me, that’s your problem.”

During a confessional, the New York native slammed Yohan for not having any “sympathy” for her. “It makes me really nervous that this is the kind of support I’m gonna receive from my husband long-term,” she added.

“I really wanted a child and I really wanted it with him because of who I believed he was,” Daniele continued through tears. “And if that’s not actually who he is, then what am I fighting for?”