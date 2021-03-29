Their shining star! 90 Day Fiancé alum Anny Francisco finally shared the first face photo of her and husband Robert Springs‘ adorable baby girl, Brenda Aaliyah, eight months after her birth.

Anny, who appeared in season 7 of TLC’s flagship series, took to Instagram Stories with the playful portrait of their daughter on Sunday, March 28. “My life,” she gushed next to the shot showing Brenda in sunglasses and a pink outfit.

Courtesy Anny Francisco/Instagram

Up until this point, the TV personality and her beau have only uploaded profile pics of their bundle of joy or images that were captured at an angle. Anny explained their reason for waiting to share a close-up photo in a statement released in November 2020.

“Lately, I see many negative comments about my daughter. I’m not interested [in] attention, neither [in] money. As a mother, my job is to protect her as much [as] I can,” the reality star wrote via Instagram Stories, revealing she had seen several theories as to why she wasn’t posting photos of Brenda yet.

“She has [no] price. She is a perfect baby girl, has no problems or defects. If we are not showing her to the world, [it’s because it’s] not time yet!” Anny clarified.

Last summer, Anny celebrated becoming a first-time mother with a heartfelt birth announcement. “Welcome to the world my princess, I am filled with love and happiness to have you in my life,” the Dominican Republic native gushed in her caption. “My gift from God was born July 28, 2020, at 10:18 p.m.” After delivering her baby girl, Anny proudly flaunted her post-baby body and told fans she shed 20 pounds in August.

Courtesy of Anny Francisco/Instagram

In addition to Brenda, Robert is a father of five other children, including son Bryson whom Anny has started to raise as one of her own. The reality TV dad previously posted a screengrab revealing the meaning of their daughter’s name, which read, “Brenda is a strong, unbreakable, attractive, irresistible, ravishing, loving lady who knows her self-worth.”

Robert and Anny are still going strong, much to the delight of fans. The lovebirds first met online and stayed in touch before he took a cruise out of Florida with a stop in the D.R. to meet his future bride. They tied the knot in September 2019 and announced her pregnancy with baby No. 1 in April 2020.