Feeling nostalgic? 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva reflected on her relationship with estranged husband Mike Youngquist amid the couple’s split.

“Sweet memories with Mike Youngquist [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji] [peace sign emoji] [glowing star emoji],” Natalie, 37, captioned a set of two throwback photos of her and Mike, 36, via Instagram on Saturday, September 25. “Those pictures were taken 4 years ago… we were happy 😃 #ifionlynew #neverforget.”

In the pictures, Natalie and Mike smiled wide for the cameras as they wore matching outfits of denim jeans and white T-shirts. They looked as in love as ever, nearly four years before their breakup. As In Touch previously reported, Mike and Natalie separated in January, nine months after they got married.

Fans took to the comments to weigh in on Natalie and Mike’s marriage and whether they should get back together and give their relationship another shot. “I’m not sure you’re over your ex if you’re still posting pics about him … ” one fan commented. Another follower added, “I think you could’ve made it with Mike if it wasn’t for his nasty mother [crying face emoji].”

Courtesy of Mike Youngquist/Instagram; Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie responded to the fan’s comment about the role Mike’s mother, Trish Youngquist, may have played in their breakup with three crying face emojis.

The couple confirmed their separation during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 tell-all in August. While they were not together at the time, with Mike still residing in their marital home in Sequim, Washington and Natalie living in Florida, neither of them had filed for divorce. Mike said he planned to begin the process after filming the reunion.

“She lives on the other side of the United States, she has no desire or interest to come back to Washington. I cannot just quit my job and change my whole life,” he said.

Natalie said she wouldn’t try to fight it if he decided to file. “If you think you can find [a] better woman than me and be happy, I will only pray for you, honestly,” she told her estranged husband.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

Even though she put on a tough front, she admitted that she did not know that Mike was planning to take the next steps to end their marriage. While it seemed like Mike had made up his mind, he also said wasn’t ruling out the possibility of getting back together with Natalie in the future.

It seems only time will tell if a reconciliation is in the cards for Mike and Natalie!