90 Day Fiance Mike Hints at Ximena Reunion in Colombia

Getting back together? 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Berk seemingly hinted at reuniting with ex-girlfriend Ximena Morales Cuellar while on an overseas trip in Colombia.

The New York native took to Instagram on Monday, July 17, to share he was traveling to the South American country. Hours later, Ximena shared a screenshot via social media of her video chatting with Mike. While the photo has since been deleted, Mike later responded to online chatter regarding him and his ex.

“I had enough of this nonsense,” he wrote in a statement via his Instagram Story. “Give me time but I will be telling the truth about my current relationship.”

While the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum has yet to speak on the status of his relationship with the aspiring manicurist, In Touch exclusively confirmed in February that Mike was engaged to a mystery woman.

“Valentine’s is every day, and this week is ultra special, as this is our first together as an engaged couple,” the TLC personality told In Touch of their plans on Valentine’s Day 2023. “She and I will be cooking via FaceTime where we have planned surf and turf dinner, with some Voli Mojitos, some soft jazz playing while we exchange small gifts by candlelight.”

Mike first went public with a new girlfriend in September 2022 after sharing photos at dinner with his “queen,” only seven months after ending his engagement in February to the Colombian native.

“Living our best lives! Thank you, Amor,” Mike shared via Instagram at the time. “Finally relaxing with my queen.” Earlier in the day, the IT support technician posted a reel at the airport, noting that he was traveling to Miami, Florida.

Mike was first introduced to TLC fans alongside his then-girlfriend Ximena on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in December 2022. Mike and Ximena said they met via a dating app, but the truth came out later in the season when Mike revealed he met the mom of two while she was working as a webcam girl on adult entertainment sites.

Both Mike’s family and TLC viewers were immediately skeptical of the relationship as Mike revealed he had been paying for Ximena’s rent and various furniture and appliances. Ximena was also vocal about Mike’s personal hygiene and at times was disgusted by his messy habits.

While the season 5 couple overcame many obstacles and ended the trip with an engagement, Mike felt the mom of two getting “a little bit more distant” once he returned to the United States.

The season 5 tell-all, which was filmed in January 2022, concluded with the TLC personalities planning a trip to work on their connection in Cartagena, Colombia, but their reunion didn’t last long. In Touch exclusively confirmed they split after less than one year of engagement one month later.