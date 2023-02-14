New flame! 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Berk is engaged to a mystery woman just one year following his disastrous split from Ximena Morales Cuellar, he exclusively tells In Touch.

“Valentine’s is every day, and this week is ultra special, as this is our first together as an engaged couple,” the New York native, 37, shares of his plans for the love-filled holiday. “Lots to celebrate!”

The engaged couple — who is celebrating in advance due to Mike’s work schedule and travel plans — has already “begun preparations for Valentine’s ‘Week.’”

“It’s not just one day, it’s every day for us. We are planning two separate steps,” he explains. “She and I will be cooking via FaceTime where we have planned surf and turf dinner, with some Voli Mojitos, some soft jazz playing while we exchange small gifts by candlelight.”

As for the second part, he says, it will consist of “dessert with the family via FaceTime, where [we] will share little exchanges and the men provide flowers to the women in the family.”

“We will then play a couple of games online with the kids to ensure everyone is included with a partner or without,” he adds.

Mike first went public with his new girlfriend in September 2022 after sharing photos at dinner with his “queen,” only seven months after ending his engagement in February 2022 to the Colombian native.

“Living our best lives! Thank you, Amor,” Mike shared via Instagram at the time. “Finally relaxing with my queen.” Earlier in the day, the TLC alum posted a reel at the airport, noting that he was traveling to Miami, Florida.

Courtesy of Mike Berk/Instagram

Mike was introduced to TLC fans alongside his then-girlfriend Ximena on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered in December 2022. After the couple met online, Mike and Ximena documented their first in-person meeting more than a year later when the IT support technician traveled to Colombia.

However, almost immediately both Mike’s family and TLC viewers were skeptical of Ximena’s intentions as Mike revealed he had been paying for the manicurist’s rent and various furniture and appliances. Ximena was also vocal about Mike’s personal hygiene and at times was disgusted by his messy habits.

Discovery+

While the pair overcame many bumps and ended the trip with an engagement, Mike felt the mom of two getting “a little bit more distant” once he returned to the United States.

The season 5 tell-all, which was filmed in January 2022, concluded with the TLC personalities planning a trip to work on their connection in Cartagena, Colombia, but their reunion didn’t last long. In Touch exclusively confirmed they split after less than one year of engagement one month later.