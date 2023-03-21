90 Day Fiancé star Kris Foster is traveling across the world to walk down the aisle with fiancé, Jeymi Noguera, but the Alabama native was actually married twice before. Her first husband is a man named Simon Foster, In Touch can exclusively reveal. Keep reading to find out everything we know about her marriage and divorce from her first husband.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Kris Foster’s First Husband?

Kris was married to a man named, Simon Foster. While not much is known about her former partner, his most recent employment was listed as a general maintenance tech for a vacation rental management company.

How Many Kids Did Kris Foster Have With Her First Husband?

While Kris has two children of her own, Simon and Kris share no kids together. Simon also has his own daughter from a previous relationship.

When Did 90 Day Fiance’s Kris Foster Divorce Her First Husband?

Kris and Simon finalized their divorce on March 6, 2018. According to the legal documents exclusively obtained by In Touch, Kris filed for divorce from Simon.

The former couple divided their assets at the time of their split, with the 90 Day Fiancé personality keeping ownership of the two properties they owned together.

Both parties also agreed to “assume the indebtedness” to Kris’ mother Mona Pate “in the sum of $5000.”

What Has 90 Day Fiance’s Kris Foster Said About Her First Husband?

During the season 4 debut of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kris revealed she had been married twice in the past.

“They both were not very long marriages. I never was happy in my relationships,” she admitted to producers during her debut on the January 29, 2023, episode. “So I raised my kids as a single mother for a lot of years.”

The mom of two explained that it wasn’t until her son graduated high school that she started to look for that connection that she “always yearned for.”

After stumbling upon an advertisement for an international dating website, she clicked on it and found her soulmate who “happens to be a woman.”

“I was seeking out women who have been living the same type of life in hiding. She is my first serious relationship with a woman,” Kris gushed about the Colombia native in a solo interview. “And I’ve always considered myself bisexual. But I’ve always been attracted to women more.”