Trouble in paradise. 90 Day Fiancé star Kris Foster may need to postpone her wedding to fiancée, Jeymi Noguera, but the change of plans caused the couple’s past relationship issues to resurface.

During the Sunday, March 12, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kris learned she had to travel back to America after a man stole her $50,000 motorcycle. Unfortunately, the court date conflicted with the day that she and Jeymi planned to tie the knot in Colombia.

“I’m hurt right now. I’m so hurt,” Jeymi told Kris when she learned that they needed to push back their wedding. “I don’t know what to say.”

The TLC personality added in a confessional, “I’m worried, sad and hopeless. It hurts to know that she has to leave so quick.”

Jeymi went on to explain that Kris leaving reminded her of problems they previously had, including when the Alabama native ghosted Jeymi before her 30th birthday.

“Eight months ago, Kris was supposed to come see me for my birthday, but she got cold feet,” she recalled in a confessional. “She disappeared for one month. She no tell me nothing, and I think maybe the relationship is over.”

After Kris temporarily cut off communication, Jeymi met someone new online. While the couple eventually reconciled, Kris has had problems trusting Jeymi ever since.

The mother of two later admitted to ghosting Jeymi due to her neediness, though insisted that their relationship is not in a better place. ​”I ghosted Jeymi on her birthday,” Kris said in her confessional. “I became overwhelmed with her neediness, and I ghosted her. ​At this point, I’ve left my children behind, I’ve left my mother, I’ve left everything behind to be here. I can’t possibly do anything else to show Jeymi that I’m 100 percent committed to our relationship.”

Jeymi then complained that Kris is “unpredictable.” She added, “For her to tell me right now that she needs to leave, I feel like she’s not coming back.”

However, Kris’ trip to America seemed unlikely when she began to experience serious pain later in the episode. She was bedridden after experiencing spinal issues that stemmed from her past broken neck.

It’s not clear if Kris ever made it to court on the scheduled date, while her current relationship status with Jeymi has also not been revealed.

Jeymi’s unverified Facebook profile states that she’s “in a relationship,” though it doesn’t specify whom she is dating. Meanwhile, the reality stars both follow each other on Instagram.

In February 2023, Kris hinted that she’s still with Jeymi by sharing a photo via Instagram of the duo together in Colombia.