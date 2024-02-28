Taking a moment to appreciate his girl! 90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata’s boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, gave the reality TV alum a rare and sweet shoutout on his Instagram page.

“Damn. I got a big ass head,” Dallas, 29, joked on Tuesday, February 27, alongside a black-and-white photo of himself kissing Kalani, 35, on the cheek in front of gorgeous mountains. In typical Dallas fashion, the security guard kept his head turned away from the camera to remain somewhat anonymous. “Thank you for everything that you do, you’re my everything and I’m so grateful that we met.”

Dallas’ post came a few weeks after the couple celebrated their first anniversary. Kalani wished her man a happy anniversary on February 5, sharing a photo of herself kissing Dallas on a beach. She covered their faces with a cake sticker.

Kalani first spoke about Dallas on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which aired from August to October 2023. She revealed that estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa had cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship, even during her pregnancies with their sons, Oliver and Kennedy. During one instance of infidelity, Asuelu had oral sex with a woman at a bar in his native Samoa and contracted an oral yeast infection known as thrush. When Kalani found out about his affair, she threatened to leave him, but he instead offered her a “hall pass” to kiss someone else.

Kalani used her pass to kiss Dallas, although their encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. The mom of two developed feelings for Dallas and stayed in contact with him, even during the couples’ therapy retreat with Asuelu. She ultimately spent a night with Dallas away from the resort, and she and Asuleu mutually agreed to end their marriage.

Throughout the first season of The Last Resort, Kalani teased Dallas on social media but never tagged him or showed his face. Finally, after the finale, she shared a photo of him emerging from the ocean on her Instagram Stories and tagged his Instagram account to make their relationship public.

“I waited a year for this,” she wrote over the photo.

Dallas has made his love for Kalani and her sons known to the world since then. On December 29, 2023, the TLC star wished her boyfriend a happy birthday, and he responded with a sweet message for her.

“Thank you, Aulelei,” he wrote, using the Samoan word for “beautiful.” Dallas continued, “Words can’t describe how thankful I am for you and the boys. You’re my rock, my why and I love you always and forever.”