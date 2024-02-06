He’s not just a hall pass anymore! Kalani Faagata and Dallas Nuez are going strong after one year of dating. The 90 Day Fiancé star celebrated her one-year anniversary with Dallas by paying tribute to him on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary,” Kalani, 35, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, February 5, along with a photo of her and Dallas, 28, kissing at the beach. The reality star kept her man’s face covered, as she has yet to share a full photo of him. She used an image of a cake with the date that the pair started dating, February 5, 2023, to block Dallas in the picture.

Kalani and Dallas’ relationship started in a bit of an unconventional way. When she met her now-boyfriend, Kalani was married to Asuelu Pulaa, who is the father of her two sons. Viewers watched the demise of the pair’s relationship on season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort in 2023.

kalanifaagata/Instagram

Asuelu, 28, was caught cheating on his wife multiple times and decided to give her a “hall pass” to kiss someone else. His attempt to even the score led Kalani to Dallas. The two wound up falling for each other and their relationship escalated beyond just a kiss.

Kalani and Asuelu’s split was confirmed during an October 2023 episode of The Last Resort. By the time the episode aired, they had already been separated for months and Kalani was dating Dallas. When she was finally able to go public with her new love, Kalani revealed, “I waited a year for this.”

Now that enough time has passed, Kalani and Asuelu have been able to get to an amicable place for the sake of their sons Oliver, 6, and Kennedy, 4. The estranged couple publicly reunited for the first time while celebrating Oliver’s birthday on January 27.

“Coparenting for our big boy’s special day,” Kalani shared at the time. “So proud of us! Took us a year, some therapy, and tears but we did it!” Along with the message, she posted a photo of Asuelu and Oliver in a restaurant.

It’s unclear if Dallas was in attendance for the friendly reunion. However, he did make sure to wish Oliver a happy birthday on his Instagram. “Happy birthday, Oliver,” he wrote. “You and your brother are such a blessing to me. Love you. Thank you for telling me you love me more than @kalanifaagata. His words not mine.”