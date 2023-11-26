Kalani Faagata gave fans a rare glimpse at her relationship with Dallas Nuez on her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 25. The 90 Day Fiancé star stuck out her tongue while snuggling close to her boyfriend in the selfie.

“You are the only exception,” Kalani, 35, captioned the post, along with a big red heart emoji. Dallas, 28, reposted the image to his own page and added, “You’re my everything. I appreciate everything you do for me and I love you with all of my fatu.”

Kalani and Dallas have slowly been becoming more public with their relationship since the season finale of 90 Day: The Last Resort in October. The TLC star appeared on the show with her estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa. The season featured the pair trying to save their marriage after Asuelu’s infidelity.

Courtesy of Kalani Faagata/Instagram

Dallas came into the picture when Asuelu gave Kalani a hall pass, allowing her to kiss another man to even the score after he was unfaithful. While Kalani didn’t share Dallas’ identity on the show at first, she did admit that their relationship escalated further than a kiss and that they kept in touch afterward.

Kalani and Asuelu ended their relationship during the finale of The Last Resort. After the episode aired, Kalani confirmed on social media that she’s still dating Dallas. “I waited a year for this,” she wrote, along with a photo of her man. Dallas also answered a fan question about the relationship on his Instagram Story and gushed that Kalani makes him “very happy.”

Despite their split, Kalani and Asuelu have said that they are committed to coparenting their sons, Oliver, 5, and Kennedy, 4. The boys already appear to have a good relationship with Dallas, as well. On November 14, Kalani posted a photo of herself and Dallas with the boys. She also previously shared a video of Kennedy and Dallas saying “I love you” to each other.

While Asuelu has not publicly commented on Kalani and Dallas going public with their romance, he seemed unbothered by their official debut in early November. Shortly after Kalani posted her first photo of Dallas on Instagram, Asuelu took to his own page to share a video with fans.

“What’s up everybody?” he asked in the November 1 clip. “Beautiful Wednesday. Bless bless bless.”

Kalani and Asuelu had been married for seven years when they split. “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make but there’s just nothing more that can be done,” she admitted on The Last Resort. “It’s hard because there’s, like, the heart part of me and then the strong part of me that’s, like, proud of myself for finally leaving.”