A helping hand? A fan started a GoFundMe for 90 Day Fiancé star Jihoon Lee amid his custody battle with estranged wife Deavan Clegg over their son, Taeyang.

The online fundraiser was launched on Saturday, December 12 by a fan from Colorado. Titled “International Custody Battle,” the campaign aims to raise money for Jihoon, 31, to use to pay legal fees.

“Please help Jihoon in the custody battle of his wonderful son, Taeyang,” the description read. “Their story garnered international attention from a U.S.-based television show, and now he needs our help ensuring his rights as a father are fully exercised.” As of publication, the GoFundMe has raised $55 out of its $50,000 goal.

Since it’s unclear if the funds raised will go to Jihoon, and since Jihoon has yet to speak out regarding the campaign, many questioned the validity of the GoFundMe page — including Jihoon’s estranged mother-in-law, Elicia Clegg.

“I saw it and I thought it was sad because there’s so many starving children right now,” Elicia said during a YouTube Live with blogger John Yates on Saturday evening, insisting that fans should donate their money to a more worthy cause. “I was sad that people think so little of Jihoon’s ability to make money that they’re going to beg people to give money to a Korean man that just got paid from a reality TV show.”

Elicia explained that the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 had all recently received their payment for their participation in the show, which should amount to about $12,000, so Jihoon shouldn’t need financial help to iron out his legal issues.

As In Touch previously reported, Jihoon and Deavan, 24, sparked split rumors while season 2 was airing in the spring. In May, Deavan traveled to the United States from their marital home in South Korea with their son, 20-month-old Taeyang, and her daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla. At first, Deavan and Elicia told fans she was only supposed to be visiting family in America and had gotten “stuck” abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic — but fans suspected the married couple was hiding the real reason why they were quarantining separately.

After months of speculation, Jihoon confirmed his split from Deavan via an Instagram Live in August. Shortly after their breakup was revealed, a source confirmed to In Touch that Deavan had already moved on and was in a relationship with her new boyfriend, Christopher “Topher” Park.

In September, Deavan confirmed she officially filed for divorce from Jihoon amid their estrangement. Elicia revealed the divorce proceedings have already started, which will include a custody arrangement for Taeyang.

“The litigation has already begun and nobody can talk about it,” Elicia said during the YouTube Live. “So, the $50,000, I don’t know what that’s gonna do because it’s already in progress.”