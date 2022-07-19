90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are back to showcase their international love on the franchise spinoff Happily Ever After?! The pair — who share a controversial 30-year age gap — have faced harsh roadblocks since the beginning of their relationship more than a decade ago but have managed to eventually make it down the aisle! Taking a risk on love, Jenny sold all her belongings to make the overseas move to his native country of India. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Jenny’s net worth, her ex-husband and more!

What Is Jenny Slatten’s Net Worth?

In their debut on The Other Way, Jenny revealed she quit her job to start a life with her online boyfriend in India. At the time, the mom of three worked at a resort and had about $6,000 on hand.

“My plan is to take out all my savings, and I’m moving to India in two weeks,” she detailed at the time.

While the reality TV personality’s net worth is not known, apart from receiving a paycheck on the TLC show, Jenny also makes a profit selling personalized fan videos on Cameo. The 90 Day Fiancé star charges upward of $75 for a single video.

Who Is Jenny Slatten’s Ex-Husband?

While fans are aware of her love story with Sumit, Jenny was previously married.

“I think everyone’s entitled to happiness,” the Palm Springs, California, native opened up later in the episode. “I thought I found it once. I was married for 15 years.”

The TLC alum revealed she was blindsided by his decision to leave the marriage and it was a “huge blow” to her self-esteem. “After divorce, life was scary. I didn’t think I would ever find love again, to tell you the truth,” she continued.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh Return for Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

The last time Jenny and Sumit were on TV screens, the international flames had freshly tied the knot behind Sumit’s parents’ back. Now that his family is aware of the union, they aren’t pleased.

The pair are back to continue their story on season 7 of HAE, and not only are they combating outside influences on their relationship, but the newly wedded couple have realized their visions for married life “may not be compatible.”

The upcoming season also teases that the couple’s age gap “may actually be affecting their relationship.”