Not just a reality star. While Sumit Singh makes cash from his appearances on 90 Day Fiancé, he also earns income from working another job. Keep reading to find out how he makes a living.

What Is Sumit Singh’s Job?

Sumit’s wife, Jenny Slatten, was asked by a fan what she and her husband do for a living in the comments section of a Facebook post from August 7. “We have an online business and Sumit is a cook,” she explained.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Sumit worked at his friend’s café as a chef. He is clearly passionate about cooking, and he regularly shares photos of the food he’s cooked via Instagram.

Sumit is likely the breadwinner for the couple. Jenny previously revealed in a July 2022 interview with TVSeasonSpoilers that her visa doesn’t allow her to work while she lives in India.

How Much Money Does Sumit Singh Make on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

While Sumit’s exact salary for 90 Day Fiancé hasn’t been confirmed, RadarOnline reports that TLC pays their American cast members between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.

However, the foreign cast members with K-1 visas have a trickier time being compensated depending on their working visa.

How Did Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten Meet?

Sumit and Jenny met online in 2011. Their relationship began with Sumit catfishing the California native by using photos of a different man under the name Michael Jones. After four months of talking, he eventually revealed his true identity. Despite his deception, Jenny was willing to overlook Sumit’s lies because she was already in love with him.

In 2013, Jenny visited Sumit and his family in India for four months and they planned to get married. However, they hit another roadblock when his family made it clear that they didn’t approve of the relationship.

After she returned home to the United States, Sumit’s parents – Sahna and Anil – arranged for him to marry another woman. While Sumit went through with the wedding, he kept the news a secret and continued their long-distance engagement with Jenny.

When Jenny moved to India in 2019 to be with Sumit, she was shocked to learn that he was married to someone else. While she decided to go back to the United States, the pair decided to make the relationship work long distance and he filed for divorce.

Are Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh Still Together?

During Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny returned to India in hopes of marrying Sumit after his divorce had been finalized.

Despite not receiving his parents’ blessing, the pair continued to fight for their relationship. Things got even more serious when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Jenny was forced to stay in India amid strict traveling guidelines.

The pair finally made it down the aisle in August 2021 after 10 years together. Their intimate ceremony was documented during a November 2021 episode of The Other Way.

Jenny and Sumit chose not to tell his parents about their wedding until after the ceremony. The reality star couple are still together and his parents now know about the marriage, though Sahna and Anil refuse to accept the union.