A real entrepreneur! 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto went viral when she revealed she would start selling her farts in a jar, and the reality TV personality exclusively reveals to In Touch how much money she’s made so far with her latest business venture.

“So as of today I have made over $90,000,” Stephanie, 31, reveals with a laugh in a new video interview on Tuesday, December 14. “Yeah, it is pretty crazy. It is. And the thing is what I find really awesome about this whole entire new, like fart jar venture is that I think it’s inspired a lot of people to think outside of the box, as far as ways that they can make money. And I know right now with like the holidays and everything, everything that’s going on in the world, people are looking for new ways to make money. So I have my platform, Unfiltrd, and I know a lot of the creators on there are now starting to think of different ways to make money other than just like selling their photos or videos. They’re looking into, you know, maybe selling their bath water or selling their spit in a jar. But nobody else is doing farts. I’m the only one. I’ve got the monopoly on farts.”

In August, Stephanie launched Unfiltrd, which is a fan subscription platform that focuses on NSFW content. Shortly after, she revealed that she started to receive requests from her fans. “I would get messages on a frequent basis of men asking me for my farts, but also making videos of me making the jars and the farts,” she explains. “So they wanted videos basically of me farting. And they’d always have very specific requests. Like, they want me wearing latex. They want me wearing a certain kind of outfit. They want me in a certain room that has like better acoustics so like in the shower, in the bathtub. And I’m a person who does not kink shame. I know that everyone is into their own freaky stuff, whatever it may be. But at first I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t know if I can do this because like, even for me, this is a little bit too weird,’ but I started to be a little bit more open to it and I saw the amount of requests I was getting. So I was like, ‘You know what, let me just do this. And let me, let me see if this sells.’ And much to my astonishment, I almost sold out within the first week.”

The reality star, who made her debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, explains that she set the price for one jar of her farts for $1,000. She is currently offering them for 50 percent off at $500, and there will be additional promotions and sales throughout the holidays where she’ll offer them at an even lower price. She reveals how she decided on her price points.

Courtesy of Stephanie Matto/Instagram

“I always price things at, at like what I think my value is. I do not undersell myself. I think that’s my number one rule in business is like, you are valuable and not just you, but your time. And I think that the amount of time, effort, energy and creativity that went into this project was worth $1,000,” she continues. “So, you know, some people think that it’s crazy, but listen, people were willing to pay that price. So I don’t think it’s that crazy.”

Stephanie, who currently stars on season 2 of discovery+’s spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life, also shares how her mother reacted after learning that she is selling her farts in a jar online.

“My mother’s office at work, they all called her and they’re like, ‘We saw your daughter on the news and she’s selling farts.’ And then my mother called me and she was like, ‘Stephanie, what is this deal with you selling farts?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh gosh.’ It’s not an easy conversation to have with your mother that you’re selling your farts online, but it’s paying for Christmas this year,” she says with a laugh. “So everyone’s having a great Christmas this year because of my farts!”